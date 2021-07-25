The body of a dead man was found floating in the Harlem Meer in Central Park Saturday evening in the same location where a dead man’s body was found last year.

A woman called 911 around 7 pm, and told cops she saw the unidentified man floating in the water near the Boathouse.

The dead man has been described as a Black man in his 40s. The man was pulled from the lake and declared dead at the scene around 7:15 pm.

The medical examiner’s office will conduct an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.

Last year a man’s body was found floating in the same exact location last year when a Harlem resident who went fishing in the Central Park lake hooked a human corpse in September 2020.

At around 11 am on September 24, 2020, Luis Castoire, 24, cast his line into Harlem Meer, which is a lake located on the northeast corner of Central Park near the corner of Fifth Avenue and 110th Street.

‘I hooked up on something,’ Castoire told DailyMail.com on Thursday.

‘I was fishing in the Harlem Meer and my second cast I hook something [and] then lifted the line.’

‘I had seen the body in the water then I call 911.’

When asked if he got a good look at the corpse, Castoire told DailyMail.com: ‘I know it was a man but not really. I freak out.’

New York City police were called to the scene and removed the body of an unidentified man in his thirties.

‘I called 911 then the police came,’ Castoire said. ‘I asked a lot of questions and then I left home to my new born baby boy.’

First responders recovered the body and pronounced the man dead at the scene.

A medical examiner was assigned to conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of death, the NYPD told DailyMail.com.

Castoire’s find was the third time that an unidentified body was found in Central Park in Septmeber 2020

The story was first reported by the New York Daily News.

This is the third time this month that the NYPD has launched an investigation into the death of a man whose body was found in Central Park.

September 18, 2020, first responders were called to the area of West 109th Street and West Drive just before 2 am.

They found a 59-year-old man who was unconscious and unresponsive with no obvious signs of injury, according to the NYPD.

Emergency personnel pronounced the man dead at the scene.

On September 7, 2020 divers pulled a body out of a pond in Central Park.

The body belonged to an adult male.

The remains were taken out of the pond – which is at the entrance of 59th Street and Central Park West – at around 12:30 pm, an FDNY spokeswoman said to DailyMail.com

Authorities retrieved the body following reports of a potential drowning victim. The body was discovered floating in the water.