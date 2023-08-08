A new Dead by Daylight Alien trailer was released by Behaviour Interactive, showing off the Xenomorph in all its glory alongside Ellen Ripley.

What happens in the Dead by Daylight Alien trailer?

The trailer shows iconic Alien franchise heroine Ellen Ripley awaken from what appears to be Hypersleep. As she notices a Dead by Daylight hook in one of the ship’s areas, the Xenomorph emerges and pursues Ripley. The trailer then ends by noting that the Alien content — featuring Ellen Ripley as a Survivor, the Xenomorph as a Killer, and the Nostromo Wreckage as a setting — will release on August 29.

“Alien has been and continues to be one of the best sci-fi stories ever told — and to be able to collaborate with 20th Century Games on bringing this story into Dead by Daylight is a privilege for all of us at Behaviour Interactive,” Mathieu Côté, Head of Partnerships for Behaviour Interactive stated.

Check out the Dead by Daylight Alien trailer on YouTube below:

Since its launch in 2016, Dead by Daylight has reached over 50 million global players. The game sees a group of players trying to hide and escape from one killer.

While Dead by Daylight is famous for incorporating a wide variety of horror icons into the game — including characters from A Nightmare on Elm Street, Halloween, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, and more — it does have its own lore and ongoing story. The other most recent crossover added iconic actor Nicolas Cage as a survivor and included plenty of dialogue from the man himself.