Egypt’s Ministry of Environment has announced the safe disposal of a dolphin carcass found on a beach in a North Coast village.

This action is part of the monitoring and protection programs carried out by the ministry’s Nature Protection Sector, done in coordination with relevant authorities in the northwestern North Coast region.

The initiative was taken under the directives of Minister of Local Development and Acting Minister of Environment, Manal Awad, who called for periodic monitoring of the marine environment.

Awad confirmed that as soon as a report was received about a dead dolphin on a North Coast beach, she issued instructions for the Nature Protection Sector to head to the location and coordinate with relevant parties for its swift and safe disposal.

The General Department of Northern Region Protectorates, a part of the Nature Protection Sector, immediately inspected the dolphin.

The inspection revealed it was a male Bottlenose dolphin (Tursiops truncatus), a species common in Egypt’s territorial waters.

It measured approximately two meters in length and had decomposed noticeably.

Awad explained that the dolphin was disposed of by being safely buried in an area away from the beach, water sources, and residential areas.