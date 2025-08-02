A low-pressure system sitting off Australia’s east coast is drenching New South Wales (NSW) in its latest round of intense winter weather, triggering flood watches, wind alerts, and a growing list of storm damage calls. More than 40mm of rain has already fallen in towns stretching from Newcastle to Moruya on the southeast coast. Inland areas, including the North West Slopes and Plains, saw up to 30mm, and meteorologists say the worst is yet to come.

“It’s been a cold and wet week across New South Wales,” Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) meteorologist Helen Reid told Sky News. “Rain and wind will peak on Saturday(August 2) with 24-hour totals possibly reaching 90 millimeters.”

This follows months of wet weather, which left the ground across the state soaked and highly flood-prone. Many catchments, especially in the Mid North Coast and Northern Tablelands, remain waterlogged from previous flooding in May and June, putting homes and farms once again at risk.

A severe weather warning is in effect for the Upper Hunter, Mid North Coast, Northern Tablelands, and North West Slopes, forecasting flash flooding and wind gusts over 90 km/h. On the coast, hazardous surf warnings are in place from the Queensland border down to Illawarra, with waves reaching up to 5 meters in some locations.

In Tamworth, a city of nearly 65,000, emergency officials are closely monitoring the Peel River, which stood at 2.14 meters Saturday morning. The BOM warns it could reach moderate flood levels (4.20 m) by late Saturday night.

Live Events



Adding to the chaos, snow fell heavily in inland towns like Uralla and Guyra, surprising even long-time residents. The Kindness Sanctuary, an animal refuge near Armidale, reported up to 30cm of snow by morning. The New South Wales State Emergency Service (SES) responded to over 750 incidents in 48 hours, including fallen trees, flooded roads, and stranded drivers. Officials continue urging residents:Relief may be in sight. The BOM forecasts the complex low will begin moving away from the coast Sunday, with heavy rain easing by afternoon. However, lingering showers and sodden conditions will persist into early next week, especially inland.

