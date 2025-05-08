More than one year later, the official investigation into the cause of the military helicopter crash that killed five Marines is complete. It happened on Feb. 6, 2024, during the CH-53E Super Stallion’s return flight to Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, where all of the Marines were based.

The servicemen were identified as:

Lance Cpl. Donovan Davis, 21, of Olathe, Kansas, a CH-53E helicopter crew chief

Sgt. Alec Langen, 23, of Chandler, Arizona, a CH-53E helicopter crew chief

Capt. Benjamin Moulton, 27, of Emmett, Idaho, a CH-53E helicopter pilot

Capt. Jack Casey, 26, of Dover, New Hampshire, a CH-53E helicopter pilot

Capt. Miguel Nava, 28, of Traverse City, Michigan, a CH-53E helicopter pilot

The 1,140-page investigation was released more than one year later on Wednesday. According to the redacted version, released to the public, the crash was deemed “pilot error, which included the mishap pilot’s failure to maintain both a safe obstacle clearance and Visual Flight Rules (VFR) visibility requirements, resulting in a fatal controlled flight into terrain,” read the report.

The report continued, “the investigation identified several additional contributing factors, including the presence of moderate icing conditions and cloud layers along the mishap route that prevented a safe transit above factor terrain. The investigation further determined these deteriorating weather conditions should have been a signal to the mishap crew of TIGER 43 that a safe transit from Imperial County Airport was not feasible, despite the earlier forecasted and observed weather report that supported TIGER 43’s initial departure from Creech Air Force Base to Imperial County.”

A CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter. Seaman Sarah E. Bitter / U.S. Navy

As mentioned above, the investigation revealed that the TIGER 43 crew, part of 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing (3rd MAW), had a training flight before leaving Creech Air Force Base to head back to their home base. They had a planned stop at the Imperial County Airport for fuel, but it turned into a nighttime precautionary emergency landing (PEL) after receiving warning signs about one of their engines.

There was some discrepancy in the investigation on whether or not this was communicated adequately. However, the issue was resolved, then, according to the report, the pilot called the squadron’s commanding officer to approve their flight back to Miramar. It was approved, but “the squadron CO exceeded his authority by approving the mishap flight,” and the investigators determined that it should have been elevated. That commanding officer was later relieved on Nov. 18 “due to a loss of trust and confidence in his ability to continue to serve,” according to a media release sent to NBC 7 from 3rd MAW.

The Super Stallion crew was eventually reported overdue at Miramar and last “heard of at 2330” or 11:30 p.m., according to dispatch records. The next day multiple agencies, both federal and local, responded to their last known location in the Pine Valley area to try to find the helicopter and the Marines. Unfortunately, all five Marines were later found dead and were protected by fellow Marines until investigators arrived, including 23-year-old Sgt. Alec Langen.

“Probably the most difficult part was reading from the time it went down to the time that they found everybody,” Steve Langen, Alec’s dad who also has experience as a Marine on the CH-53E, told NBC 7. “What happened? Were they over task-saturated? Were they tired?”

Steve Langen explained he and his wife, Alec’s mom, were briefed in person a few weeks ago by Marines who shared the full, unredacted investigative conclusion with them, as is standard policy. He explained they “never wanted there to be a family to have to live with [the responsibility]” of knowing one person on the aircraft may have been to blame for the tragedy.

“As a parent, you want to believe that they all made the decision together,” Steve Langen said.

Despite the entire length of the investigation, those final moments before the helicopter crashed into the mountain ridge will never be fully understood.

“A few limitations presented during the investigative process, including the inaccessibility of certain on-board flight data and exact real-time weather. The investigative team thoroughly evaluated possible scenarios and simulations to draw conclusions from the available data and analysis,” read the 3rd MAW media release announcing the completed report.

That is exactly what needs to change, Steve Langen told NBC 7. He said he wants to see voice recorders added to the cockpit of military aircraft so that other families do not need to be left with lingering questions if the unthinkable happens.

“Were they having a discussion? Did one guy override the other one? Was Alec saying let’s turn around or was Alec saying let’s go?” Steve Langen said.

A spokesperson for 3rd MAW explained that incorporating crash-survivable recorders into the CH-53E would be too costly, given their limited remaining service life in the Marine Corps.

“No, it’s not going to bring him back. No, it’s not going to give us full closure from it, but there has to be some change,” Steve Langen said.

The media release from 3rd MAW added that “multiple recommendations were implemented to police and training across 3rd MAW in response to the investigation.”