Police in North Vancouver say an 11-year-old child is dead and another is in hospital after a speedboat hit them while they were being towed on an inner tube on Saturday.

North Vancouver RCMP shared details of the collision at a news conference on Sunday afternoon.

They said the driver of the speedboat is in custody but has yet to be charged.

They noted speed and alcohol may have been factors.

Cpl. Mansoor Sahak said the collision happened off Cates Park in North Vancouver’s Deep Cove area on a busy and hot day.

Police did not immediately release the names of either the victims or the suspect.