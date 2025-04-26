Wrexham earned promotion for a record third straight season with a 3-0 home win over Charlton Athletic in League One on Saturday, the latest chapter in a stunning rise under the ownership of Hollywood A-listers Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, as per a report.Sam Smith struck twice after Ollie Rathbone opened the scoring to send the Red Dragons up to the Championship (second tier) next season in front of a jubilant Racecourse Ground crowd that included Canada’s Reynolds and American McElhenney, Reuters reported.

They are the first team ever to enjoy three successive promotions in the top five tiers of English football.

Phil Parkinson’s side clinched second place with 89 points and one game remaining. Birmingham City, who top the League One table with 102 points, had already sealed promotion.

Wrexham dominated from the start and Rathbone put them ahead in the 15th minute when James McClean worked a short corner to the midfielder, who fired home from the edge of the box.

Live Events



The home fans were still celebrating when Smith doubled the lead with a spectacular strike three minutes later.Matty James chipped a long pass over Charlton’s back line that Smith volleyed in with his left foot. Smith completed his brace in the 81st when he latched onto Max Cleworth’s cross and fired just over the head of goalkeeper Will Mannion.

FAQs

Q1. Who owns Wrexham?

A1. Hollywood A-listers Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney own Wrexham.

Q2. Where will Wrexham play?

A2. Wrexham is promoted to Championship (second tier) next season.

