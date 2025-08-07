Former Superman actor Dean Cain has announced that he plans to join the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency (ICE).

In an interview with FOX News on Wednesday, the ex-Superman star, who is already a qualified police officer, said, “I will be sworn in as an ICE agent asap.”

“These brave men and women need someone to stand up for them,” he said, referring to ICE agents tasked with executing U.S. President Donald Trump’s mass deportation plan.

“This is the kind of thing where people have to step up, I’m stepping up, hopefully a whole bunch of other former officers, former ICE agents will step up, and we’ll meet those recruitment goals immediately and will help protect this country.

“This country was built on patriots stepping up, whether it was popular or not, and doing the right thing.”

Story continues below advertisement



From left: Lori Fetrick, Dean Cain, ‘Faster Than a Speeding Vixen,’ Season 4, Episode 17.

CP Images



According to ICE’s official recruitment page, open deportation officer positions offer a US$105,383 annual salary. Last week, the government body said it had made 1,000 tentative job offers to new agents as part of a hiring surge, with the intention to hire 10,000 in total.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Agency spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement that the agency had begun sending out job offers.

“ICE has already issued over 1,000 tentative job offers since July 4. Many of these offers were to ICE officers who retired under President Biden because they were frustrated that they were not allowed to do their jobs,” she said.

“Now under President Trump and Secretary (Kristi) Noem, ICE is excited to get back to work to remove rapists, murderers, gang members and pedophiles from our communities.”

Story continues below advertisement

The department announced Wednesday that it would remove age restrictions for new applicants so “even more patriots will qualify to join ICE.”

Cain played Superman from 1993 to 1997 in the TV series Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman.



‘The New Adventures of Superman,’ from left: Dean Cain, Justine Bateman, ‘Lord of the Flys,’ Season 4, Episode 1.

CP Images



Trending Now This viral chocolate is part of a salmonella risk recall as 9 hospitalized

Democrats refuse to return to Texas as Trump threatens FBI involvement

On Wednesday, Cain posted his own ICE recruitment video to X. Speaking directly to the camera, he encouraged Americans to sign up and “help secure the safety of all Americans.”

“Here’s your opportunity to join ICE,” he continued, before explaining perks of the position, including a $50,000 signing bonus, student loan repayment and enhanced retirement benefits, which are all listed on the Homeland Security website.

“If you wanna help save America, ICE is arresting the worst of the worst and removing them from America’s streets,” Cain said in the video.

Story continues below advertisement

JOIN ICE!!

We need your help to protect pic.twitter.com/cXcUaDcDhY — Dean Cain (@RealDeanCain) August 5, 2025

Cain told Fox News he wasn’t an ICE agent but that after the release of his recruitment video, he spoke with ICE officials and will join the agency imminently.