Dean Huijsen has not ruled out a move to Real Madrid in the future while confirming he has a clause included in his contract with Bournemouth that allows him to leave for a set fee.

Sources told ESPN last month that the Spain centre-back is a target for Madrid following his impressive debut season in the Premier League.

Asked if he would like to go to Real Madrid, Huijsen said in an excerpt of an interview with El Chiringuito TV: “I don’t know, we’ll see. It’s a big team. Every player wants to play in the maximum [level] possible.”

Dean Huijsen has helped Bournemouth challenge for European qualification this season. Catherine Ivill – AMA/Getty Images

Huijsen, 19, has scored two goals in 25 league appearances for Bournemouth since joining the team on a six-year deal for an initial £12.8 million ($16.4m) from Juventus last summer.

“I have a contract until 2030, [but] I do have a [release] clause,” he said.

Huijsen did not reveal the figure of his release clause, but it is reportedly set at £50m.

Asked if he had idolised a player while growing up, he answered: “[Former Real Madrid captain Sergio] Ramos, since I was young.”

Huijsen also praised Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti. “I think he is a very good coach,” he said. “He’s not at Madrid for nothing. He has his merit.”

Asked if he will continue in Bournemouth next season, Huijsen said: “I don’t know. I have no idea.”

Asked if it bothers him to be linked to Madrid, he said: “Not at all. It means that I’m doing things right.

“I don’t read anything. I keep working and remain humble. I’m focused on Bournemouth. We have seven games left and they are important. I’m only thinking about that.”

Huijsen revealed that his father, who is also his agent, went to Madrid’s training ground in Valdebebas to see the facilities when Dean was 16.

He said he gets good advice from his parents.

“My father has played football and knows the mistakes that you can make. My mother advices me to be humble and to continue to work.”

Asked about Barcelona and Madrid, he said; “Madrid and Barça have great players.”

A youth product of Malaga, Huijsen said he would like to play for the Spanish outfit later in his career.

“It would be a dream to play for Malaga at the end of my career,” he said.

Madrid need to strengthen their defensive line in the next transfer window. With defenders Éder Militão and David Alaba having struggled with ACL injuries this season.

Ancelotti has had to rely on academy product Raúl Asencio to play alongside Antonio Rüdiger.

Huijsen, who was born in Amsterdam, but moved to Marbella as a child, made his Spain debut last month.