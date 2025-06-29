The number of Palestinians killed in Gaza since the early hours of Sunday has risen to 17.

The toll climbed from 14 after an Israeli air strike killed two people in Gaza City’s al-Zeitoun neighbourhood, according to local medical sources.

Earlier, Al Jazeera, citing medical sources, reported that at least 14 people had been killed in Israeli air strikes across various parts of Gaza since dawn.

The figure included at least one person seeking aid, five others killed in strikes on Khan Younis, and two children who died when a family home was bombed in al-Zeitoun neighbourhood.