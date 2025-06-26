Decathlon Canada has announced the closure of most of its Ontario stores, including five locations across the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), as part of a broader operational shift. The French sporting goods retailer confirmed via its website that stores in Brampton, Burlington, Markham, Scarborough, and Vaughan will cease operations by the end of summer 2025.

The announcement marks a significant retail exit for Decathlon Canada, which entered the Ontario market with plans for long-term expansion. The company did not specify a precise timeline for each store’s final day of operations but confirmed the closures are scheduled to occur over the course of the summer.

Also read: Canadian comeback: new owner Tim Gu aims to revive MEC with homegrown manufacturing push

Decathlon Canada has not released details about the number of employees affected or whether there will be opportunities for internal transfers to remaining locations. The company has also not indicated whether other provinces will see similar closures or if the brand intends to concentrate its operations elsewhere in Canada.

Live Events



According to the company’s statement: “Decathlon Canada continues to assess its operations to ensure alignment with long-term goals and customer demand. We are committed to keeping customers informed as plans evolve.”All five impacted stores are located in high-traffic retail centers within the GTA. Decathlon’s exit from these locations reflects broader challenges faced by international retailers in adapting to competitive regional markets.The sporting goods chain, known for offering a wide range of equipment and apparel at value pricing, first opened in Canada in 2018. Since then, it has expanded to several provinces but has reportedly faced pressures related to retail overhead, local competition, and consumer shopping trends.

Customers holding gift cards or planning returns are encouraged to check the company’s website for up-to-date policies and store-specific details. Online shopping options remain available through the retailer’s Canadian e-commerce platform.

Future operational plans, including possible new formats or regional adjustments, have not yet been announced. Decathlon Canada indicated further updates will be provided as the closure process continues.