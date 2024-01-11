It’s time to see which PS5, PS4, PS VR2, PS VR, and free-to-play games topped the PlayStation Store download charts last month.

December’s PS5 downloads saw Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III hold its position in the top spot, with Grand Theft Auto V breaking into the top 4 on the PS5 and PS4 charts. PS VR2 newcomers Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted 2 and Among Us VR snuck their way into the top spots for both US and EU regions.

Check out the full listings below. What titles did you play most last month?

PS5 Games

US/Canada EU Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Madden NFL 24 EA SPORTS FC 24 Grand Theft Auto V Grand Theft Auto V NBA 2K24 Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora EA SPORTS FC 24 Hogwarts Legacy Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 ARK: Survival Ascended Baldur’s Gate 3 Baldur’s Gate 3 Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 ARK: Survival Ascended Cyberpunk 2077 Hogwarts Legacy UFC 5 God of War Ragnarök Alan Wake 2 Mortal Kombat 1 God of War Ragnarök UFC 5 Resident Evil 4 Cyberpunk 2077 The Crew Motorfest STAR WARS Jedi: Survivor It Takes Two Alan Wake 2 Assassin’s Creed Mirage The Crew Motorfest STAR WARS Jedi: Survivor Resident Evil 4 NBA 2K24 Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege F1 23 NHL 24 ELDEN RING

*Naming of products may differ between regions

*Upgrades not included

PS4 Games

US/Canada EU Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III EA SPORTS FC 24 Red Dead Redemption 2 Red Dead Redemption 2 Minecraft Grand Theft Auto V Grand Theft Auto V Minecraft Madden NFL 24 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III NBA 2K24 Hogwarts Legacy EA SPORTS FC 24 The Forest Batman: Arkham Knight Need for Speed Heat theHunter: Call of the Wild Batman: Arkham Knight Hogwarts Legacy Gang Beasts Gang Beasts Battlefield V Need for Speed Heat God of War Call of Duty: Black Ops III STAR WARS Battlefront II God of War Sniper Elite 4 The Forest TEKKEN 7 STAR WARS Battlefront II theHunter: Call of the Wild God of War Ragnarök The Last of Us Remastered Rust Console Edition CarX Drift Racing Online Red Dead Redemption Outlast 2 NHL 24 Outlast

*Naming of products may differ between regions

PS VR2 Games*

US/Canada EU Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted 2 Among Us VR Among Us VR Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted 2 Beat Saber Beat Saber Arizona Sunshine 2 Arizona Sunshine 2 Job Simulator Job Simulator Pavlov Pavlov Swordsman VR Kayak VR: Mirage Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge NFL PRO ERA II Crossfire: Sierra Squad Synapse The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR

*PS Store purchases only. Game upgrades or games bundled with hardware not included

PSVR Games

US/Canada EU SUPERHOT VR Job Simulator Job Simulator SUPERHOT VR Beat Saber Beat Saber The Walking Dead Onslaught The Walking Dead Onslaught Arizona Sunshine Batman: Arkham VR Batman: Arkham VR Titanic VR ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission Swordsman VR Marvel’s Iron Man VR Goalkeeper VR Challenge Paranormal Activity: The Lost Soul Marvel’s Iron Man VR Surgeon Simulator: Experience Reality Gun Club VR

Free to Play (PS5 + PS4)