It’s time to see which PS5, PS4, PS VR2, PS VR, and free-to-play games topped the PlayStation Store download charts last month.
December’s PS5 downloads saw Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III hold its position in the top spot, with Grand Theft Auto V breaking into the top 4 on the PS5 and PS4 charts. PS VR2 newcomers Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted 2 and Among Us VR snuck their way into the top spots for both US and EU regions.
Check out the full listings below. What titles did you play most last month?
PS5 Games
|US/Canada
|EU
|Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
|Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
|Madden NFL 24
|EA SPORTS FC 24
|Grand Theft Auto V
|Grand Theft Auto V
|NBA 2K24
|Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora
|EA SPORTS FC 24
|Hogwarts Legacy
|Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
|ARK: Survival Ascended
|Baldur’s Gate 3
|Baldur’s Gate 3
|Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora
|Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
|ARK: Survival Ascended
|Cyberpunk 2077
|Hogwarts Legacy
|UFC 5
|God of War Ragnarök
|Alan Wake 2
|Mortal Kombat 1
|God of War Ragnarök
|UFC 5
|Resident Evil 4
|Cyberpunk 2077
|The Crew Motorfest
|STAR WARS Jedi: Survivor
|It Takes Two
|Alan Wake 2
|Assassin’s Creed Mirage
|The Crew Motorfest
|STAR WARS Jedi: Survivor
|Resident Evil 4
|NBA 2K24
|Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
|F1 23
|NHL 24
|ELDEN RING
*Naming of products may differ between regions
*Upgrades not included
PS4 Games
|US/Canada
|EU
|Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
|EA SPORTS FC 24
|Red Dead Redemption 2
|Red Dead Redemption 2
|Minecraft
|Grand Theft Auto V
|Grand Theft Auto V
|Minecraft
|Madden NFL 24
|Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
|NBA 2K24
|Hogwarts Legacy
|EA SPORTS FC 24
|The Forest
|Batman: Arkham Knight
|Need for Speed Heat
|theHunter: Call of the Wild
|Batman: Arkham Knight
|Hogwarts Legacy
|Gang Beasts
|Gang Beasts
|Battlefield V
|Need for Speed Heat
|God of War
|Call of Duty: Black Ops III
|STAR WARS Battlefront II
|God of War
|Sniper Elite 4
|The Forest
|TEKKEN 7
|STAR WARS Battlefront II
|theHunter: Call of the Wild
|God of War Ragnarök
|The Last of Us Remastered
|Rust Console Edition
|CarX Drift Racing Online
|Red Dead Redemption
|Outlast 2
|NHL 24
|Outlast
*Naming of products may differ between regions
PS VR2 Games*
|US/Canada
|EU
|Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted 2
|Among Us VR
|Among Us VR
|Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted 2
|Beat Saber
|Beat Saber
|Arizona Sunshine 2
|Arizona Sunshine 2
|Job Simulator
|Job Simulator
|Pavlov
|Pavlov
|Swordsman VR
|Kayak VR: Mirage
|Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge
|Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge
|NFL PRO ERA II
|Crossfire: Sierra Squad
|Synapse
|The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR
*PS Store purchases only. Game upgrades or games bundled with hardware not included
PSVR Games
|US/Canada
|EU
|SUPERHOT VR
|Job Simulator
|Job Simulator
|SUPERHOT VR
|Beat Saber
|Beat Saber
|The Walking Dead Onslaught
|The Walking Dead Onslaught
|Arizona Sunshine
|Batman: Arkham VR
|Batman: Arkham VR
|Titanic VR
|ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission
|Swordsman VR
|Marvel’s Iron Man VR
|Goalkeeper VR Challenge
|Paranormal Activity: The Lost Soul
|Marvel’s Iron Man VR
|Surgeon Simulator: Experience Reality
|Gun Club VR
Free to Play (PS5 + PS4)
|US/Canada
|EU
|Fortnite
|Fortnite
|THE FINALS
|Roblox
|Roblox
|THE FINALS
|LEGO Fortnite
|LEGO Fortnite
|Call of Duty: Warzone
|Rocket League
|Rocket League
|Call of Duty: Warzone
|Fall Guys
|Fortnite Battle Royale
|Fortnite Battle Royale
|Fall Guys
|Apex Legends
|Rocket Racing
|Rocket Racing
|The Sims 4