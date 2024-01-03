Inside this post we share a quick to set up snowman activity for kids! If you’re looking for a simple indoor activity that turns you into the hero of the day with your kids, with very little work. This is it!

Need an easy snowman activity to try?

Don’t love actually decorating real snowmen? Try this simple snowman sticker activity for kids! No going outdoors needed!

I’ll be honest, I don’t love being cold. Building and decorating a snowman made out of actual snow isn’t my favorite thing. Decorating paper snowmen is totally more my jam… and I don’t even have to go outside!

