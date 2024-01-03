Inside this post we share a quick to set up snowman activity for kids! If you’re looking for a simple indoor activity that turns you into the hero of the day with your kids, with very little work. This is it!
Need an easy snowman activity to try?
Don’t love actually decorating real snowmen? Try this simple snowman sticker activity for kids! No going outdoors needed!
I’ll be honest, I don’t love being cold. Building and decorating a snowman made out of actual snow isn’t my favorite thing. Decorating paper snowmen is totally more my jam… and I don’t even have to go outside!
I love this activity because I don’t need to prepare AT ALL. I already have paper, markers, and stickers. Check! You probably do too.
What’s a good low prep winter activity?
This decorate the snowman sticker activity is a great one!
It’s a winner because it’s quick to set up and works for a variety of ages of kids. I decorated paper snowmen with kids ages 18 months to age 5 recently and everyone’s snowman looked different! Kids loved this!
How do you set up this easy Snowman activity?
You won’t believe how simple & quick it is!
- Tape down a big piece of white paper to the floor or table or wall.
- Draw some snowmen on the paper with markers. Kids can help too.
- Give kids markers, crayons, stickers, jewels, etc. to start decorating the snowmen.
It’s that simple!
Why should we try making this snowman sticker activity?
The Snowman Sticker activity is fun! It is also filled with so many different things that kids can learn that will help them later in life.
Here are some things kids can learn from this activity:
- Color names and color mixing as they draw and blend colors and trade colored markers and crayons with each other.
- Fine motor skills as kids draw and write
- Creativity as kids design their snowmen
- Hand-eye coordination as kids manipulate the tools
- Counting as kids count how many eyes or dots or other details they add to their snowmen
- So much more!
Not only is this a great activity for one child after school or during the day when time is ticking backwards, but it is an awesome group activity! If you draw several snowmen on your paper, more than one person can help decorate all of them!
How can I make this snowman art activity for individual kids to do?
Make this snowman art activity on a smaller scale by just using one piece of paper and drawing one big snowman.
Sometimes kids want their own art and aren’t excited about a group project. Just set them up with a simple craft tray for this easy Snowman themed invitation to create!