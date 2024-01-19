Dee-1 claims, over the course of his career, record deals have allegedly been dangled over his head in exchange for a “homosexual act.”

In a new interview with Art of Dialogue published on Wednesday (January 17), the New Orleans native was asked whether he feels there are “gatekeepers” in Hip Hop. In response, he noted that there are quite a few, but that he always chose not to bow down to them.

Dee said: “Bro I’ve had gatekeepers in the music industry who have literally tried to hold a record deal behind their back and let me know like, ‘Look, if you a part of this homosexual act that I’m tryna take part in? Yeah, come on! This door’ll open real quick for you.’ I got a song where I’ve talked about that before called ‘The Devil’s Playground.’”

He continued: “This is real, dog. And the only way that type of stuff can work on you is if you let them have all the leverage to where you want what’s behind that gate that bad. So that’s a real thing.”

The often outspoken Dee-1 recently got into it with Joe Budden, after the former called on Meek Mill, Jim Jones and Rick Ross to consider the impact of their lyrical content.

“Jim Jones, you could do better, brother,” he said on Sway in the Morning in October. “I love you too much to not be honest with you. Rick Ross, you could do better, brother. Meek Mill, you could do better, brother! I love you too much not to be honest with you.”

He continued” “Oh, you the face of prison reform? Or are you sitting here on your new song with Ross talking about getting somebody murked and shot at the red light? Which one is it, bro?”

Budden’s initial response was to call Dee-1 a “clout chaser” and to say: “I’m not trying to slight him — I’m just saying you get qualified first. Tell us who you are first before you decide to just go calling name after name after name.”

This led to a weeks-long back and forth between the pair, with Dee even recording a diss track that he ultimately decided not to release.

“You say I’m a Christian thorn in your side. If I release this song I did about you, that’s gonna be a Christian dagger to your ego. And I know you can’t take that, bro,” Dee said.

“So I’m practicing self-control and not even taking it to that level with you. So at the end of the day, if you continue to talk about me, whether you say my name or not, I’m gonna have something for you every time, especially if you mischaracterizing my character.”