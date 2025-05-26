Deep mantle carbon flow influences diamond formation and craton stability



by Riko Seibo



Tokyo, Japan (SPX) May 22, 2025













A recent study led by scientists at the Guangzhou Institute of Geochemistry of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (GIG-CAS), in collaboration with international partners, uncovers how deeply subducted carbonates reshape the Earth’s mantle chemistry, influencing both diamond formation and the evolution of cratonic lithosphere.





Using high-pressure experiments that simulate depths from 250 to 660 kilometers, the team examined how carbonatite melts from subducted tectonic slabs interact with mantle rocks rich in metallic iron. The research shows that in cooler, nonplume regions of the mantle, these melts reduce over time, forming stable, immobile diamonds that help preserve the structural integrity of ancient continental roots known as cratons.





In contrast, under hotter, plume-influenced mantle conditions, the same carbonatite melts oxidize the mantle. This oxidation can weaken the lithosphere, potentially triggering delamination, uplift of the Earth’s surface, and extensive volcanic episodes.





“The redox state of the deep mantle is a critical factor controlling how volatiles, such as carbon, cycle between Earth’s surface and its interior,” stated Prof. YU Wang, the study’s corresponding author. “Our experiments show that the fate of subducted carbon is heavily influenced by mantle temperature and redox conditions, shaping continent evolution over geological time.”





By comparing their laboratory results with natural diamond inclusions from African and South American cratons, the researchers confirmed that mantle redox conditions leave distinct mineralogical signatures. These signatures help determine whether subducted carbon is locked into diamonds or promotes geological instability.





Beyond enhancing knowledge of deep-Earth carbon processes, the study provides new insights into the formation timelines of diamonds and the resilience of continental lithosphere under changing tectonic regimes.





Research Report:Variable mantle redox states driven by deeply subducted carbon







Related Links



Guangzhou Institute of Geochemistry, Chinese Academy of Sciences



Carbon Worlds – where graphite, diamond, amorphous, fullerenes meet

