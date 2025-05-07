NGC 7023, also known as the Iris Nebula, is a reflection nebula in the constellation Cepheus the King.

The Iris Nebula, NGC 7023, imaged in all its glory in a long exposure capturing the full extent of the region’s faint nebulosity. Credit: Tony Hallas

High at northern latitudes lies a spectacular and unique nebula you should observe if you’re not already familiar with it. The Iris Nebula (NGC 7023) is an odd reflection nebula in Cepheus, not far from the border with Draco. Because of its slight resemblance to an iris flower, observers long ago gave it its popular nickname. Reflection nebulae are unusual objects; rather than glowing by fluorescence, these objects consist of tiny dust particles and are simply reflecting starlight toward us.

This dust cloud surrounds a magnitude 7.4 star, SAO 19158, and lies 1,300 light-years away. It measures 18’ across and glows at about magnitude 6.8.

A faint open cluster, Collinder 427, lies on the western edge of the nebula.

Other strange objects lie nearby: van den Bergh 141 (another reflection nebula sometimes called the Ghost), T Cephei (a Mira-type variable), and a peculiar object called Gyulbudaghian’s Nebula (JAI-al-boo-dag-ian).

Check out this unusual area of sky when you get a chance to do some exploring.