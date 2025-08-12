WASHINGTON — A new deep-space radar site in Western Australia, built under a trilateral partnership between the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia, has demonstrated it can track objects in geostationary Earth orbit (GEO), the prime contractor for the project Northrop Grumman announced Aug. 12.
To continue reading this article:
Register now and get
3 free articles every month.
You’ll also receive our weekly SpaceNews This Week newsletter every Friday. Opt-out at any time.
Get unlimited access to
SpaceNews.com now.
As low as $5 per week*
Cancel anytime. Sales tax may apply. No refunds. (*Billed quarterly)
See all subscription options