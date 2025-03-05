The President of the ECOWAS Commission, H.E. Dr. Omar Alieu Touray received Ambassadors of Cuba, Angola and Ethiopia at the Commission Headquarters in Abuja, Nigeria, today, March 4, 2025.

H.E. Miriam Morales Palmero, Ambassador of the Republic of Cuba to the Federal Republic of Nigeria and ECOWAS discussed cooperation in the health sector and partnership with the West African Health Organisation (WAHO).

While H.E. José Bamoquina Zau, Ambassador Extraordinary and Penitentiary of the Republic of Angola to the Federal Republic of Nigeria and ECOWAS discussed the upcoming US-Africa Business Summit coming up in Luanda with the President of the Commission. The Summit will provide high-level forum for economic exchanges and trade opportunities.

During his meeting with the President of the Commission, H.E. Legesse Geremew Haile, Ambassador Extraordinary and Penitentiary of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia to the Federal Republic of Nigeria, who assumed duty recently said he is looking forward to working closely and collaborate with ECOWAS.

President Touray assured the envoys that ECOWAS is committed strengthening collaborations with partners and to achieve the vision of the founding fathers of an integrated region with a common market, free trade and free movement of goods and persons.

