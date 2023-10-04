Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan are currently in Italy, shooting for their upcoming action film Fighter, directed by Siddharth Anand. The actors have been sharing glimpses of their stunning locations and delicious food on social media, while some behind-the-scenes photos from the sets have also gone viral.

According to reports, Hrithik and Deepika are filming two song sequences for Fighter in Italy, one of which will showcase Hrithik’s toned physique. The actors are shooting at the beautiful Phi beach on the Italian island of Baja Sardinia, where they also enjoyed a coffee break with the director and the choreographer Bosco Martis.

Deepika, Hrithik, Siddharth Anand Pose Together

A selfie shared by actor Arfeen Khan on Instagram shows Hrithik, Deepika, Siddharth, his wife Mamta Anand, Bosco and others posing together against a picturesque backdrop. Hrithik is seen wearing a casual blue tee with a black hoodie, while Deepika is seen in a bathrobe and slippers. Arfeen captioned the photo, “Fighter in action… amazing people, amazing shoot @hrithikroshan @deepikapadukone @boscomartis.”

Another photo of Deepika with two crew members was shared by a fan page on Twitter. The actress looks stunning in a sun-kissed photo in a white robe.

Deepika also posted a picture of herself enjoying a gelato on Instagram. She wore blue jeans paired with a white tee and a denim jacket as she indulged in the sweet treat. She captioned the photo, “My cold meal”.

Hrithik, on the other hand, celebrated nine years of his film Bang Bang, co-starring Katrina Kaif, on Monday. He shared a picture with Siddharth Anand on Instagram and wrote a heartfelt note about their creative collaborations. He wrote, “Here’s to 10 years of our creative collaborations, yaara! Today marks 9 years since ‘Bang Bang’ was released, 4 since ‘War’ was released, and our ‘Fighter’ is on the horizon. We started off shooting with a bang on the rooftops of Shimla, and now we’re set to soar into the blue skies. May we always fight side by side to bring our visions to life! @s1danand.”

About Fighter

Fighter is being touted as India’s first aerial action film. It also stars Anil Kapoor and Karan Singh Grover in pivotal roles. The film was announced in January 2021, but the pre-production was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The film’s shooting finally began in November 2022. Fighter was originally scheduled for release on September 3, 2022, but was delayed due to the production delays owing to pandemic. After multiple postponements, it is finally scheduled to release in theatres on January 25, 2024, coinciding with Republic Day.

