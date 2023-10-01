Deepika Padukone, who is currently shooting for her upcoming film Fighter with Hrithik Roshan on a 15-day schedule in Italy, has been making headlines with her viral photos. The duo are shooting for two songs there.

Deepika Shares Her ‘Cold Meal’ From Fighter Sets

The actress recently shared a picture of her ‘cold meal’ on the sets of the film, which featured an icecream. The actress radiated casual chic vibes, standing inside an ice-cream shop adorned in a denim ensemble paired with a stylish sling bag. With her hair down and minimal makeup, Deepika exuded natural beauty. She captioned, “My Cold Meal… (drooling face emoji) #Fighter.” Take a look:

Badminton sensation PV Sindhu commented on Deepika Padukone‘s post, “Beautiful picture!! Please eat my share also, anyway I can’t eat.”

Fighter’s director, Siddharth Anand, playfully asked for a credit, “Photo courtesy?” hinting that he was the one behind the lens capturing the moment.

Deepika Padukone’s Pic From Phi Beach, Italy During Fighter Song Shoot

The actress also posed for a photo with the CEO and founder of Phi Beach, a popular beach club in Italy, where she was shooting for a song sequence with co-star Hrithik Roshan. Have a look:

The photo soon went viral on social media, as fans gushed over Deepika’s stunning look and praised her for her professionalism. Some also speculated that the photo was taken during the shoot of a romantic song between Deepika and Hrithik, who will be seen together for the first time on screen in Fighter.

Siddharth Anand’s Fighter’s Italy schedule

As per a source, “The Italy schedule begins with a dance number in the coming week picturized on Hrithik and Deepika. It’s a foot-tapping dance number on the lines of Ghungroo from War, with the leading pair looking their best. The stylish song, composed by Vishal and Shekhar, will be the talk of the town once launched.”

As per the source, choreographed by Bosco and Ceaser, the dance number will have multiple hook steps for the two leads. After completing the 5-day shoot for the dance number, the lead duo will reunite for a love ballad. “There will be a shift of location in Italy as the Fighter team moves on to shooting a quintessential romantic number displaying the chemistry of HR and DP. The number will have a vibe and flavor of its own, with two of the most good-looking actors of Hindi at their best,” the source added.

Fighter, directed by Siddharth Anand, is touted as India’s first aerial action franchise, which will showcase high-octane stunts and sequences. It boasts a star-studded cast, with Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles, supported by the legendary Anil Kapoor. Additionally, Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi play important characters, adding to the film’s intrigue. After the completion of the Spain and Italy shoot, the film will enter the next phase of production, focusing on its visual effects, slated to begin in October. ‘Fighter’ is set to hit the silver screens on January 25, 2024.

