Deepika Padukone is the new Lady Singham in town! The actress has finally revealed her first look as Shakti Shetty, the fierce and fearless cop in Rohit Shetty’s upcoming film Singham Again. The film is a part of the director’s popular cop universe, which includes Singham, Singham Returns, Simmba and Sooryavanshi.

First Look: Deepika Padukone as Lady Singham

In the posters shared by Deepika on her Instagram account, she can be seen in a khaki uniform, holding a gun and beating up goons. She captioned the post as “Introducing…Shakti Shetty! #SinghamAgain”. The director also shared the posters on his social media handles and wrote “NAARI SITA KA BHI ROOP HAI AUR DURGA KA BHI MEET THE MOST BRUTAL AND VIOLENT OFFICER OF OUR COP UNIVERSE SHAKTI SHETTY MY LADY SINGHAM DEEPIKA PADUKONE”.

The first look of Deepika as Lady Singham has received a lot of praise from fans and celebrities alike. Her husband Ranveer Singh, who played Simmba in the cop universe, commented “Aag Laga Degi” and “Aali Re Aali.. Lady Singham Aali!!!” on her post. He also shared the posters on his own account and expressed his excitement. Janhvi Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt and many others also dropped fire emojis and compliments for Deepika.

Deepika Padukone had confirmed her role as Lady Singham during the song launch of Current Laga Re from Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus, which also starred Ranveer Singh.

“We are making Singham next. Everyone kept asking me who is the lady cop in my universe. So today, let me confirm that Deepika Padukone will be the lady Singham, the lady cop in Singham 3.” Rohit Shetty was quoted as saying by the media outlet.

Reportedly, she will play Ajay Devgn’s sister in Singham Again, who is the original Singham of the cop universe.

Deepika Padukone was last seen in Jawan, where she had an extended cameo opposite Shah Rukh Khan. The film was a blockbuster hit and crossed Rs 1000 crore mark at the global box office. She will next be seen in Kalki 2898 AD with Prabhas and Fighter with Hrithik Roshan. Singham Again is expected to release on Independence Day 2024.

Akshay and Ranveer Singh join Ajay Devgn in Hyderabad

According to reports, both Akshay and Ranveer have joined Ajay Devgn in Hyderabad for the latest schedule of the film. This schedule is likely to go on for 4 weeks and constitutes major portion of the film including high action packed climax.

(Also read: Singham Again: Rohit Shetty To Shoot Epic Climax Worth 25 Cr With Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff And Arjun Kapoor In Hyderabad)

A source said to another publication, “Everyone’s role in Singham 3 is extremely vital and integral to the script. Rohit Shetty has left no stone unturned for Singham 3 and it is going to gladden everyone’s hearts.”

A source close to the development told that Akshay Kumar will have an extended heroic appearance in the film and will arrive at a key juncture in the plot. “He is the ATS chief in this cop universe and has a key role in the investigation,” the source said.

Ranveer Singh, who played the flamboyant and quirky cop Sangram Bhalerao aka Simmba in the 2018 blockbuster, will also make a special appearance in Singham Again. “Simmba is the most outlandish character in the Rohit Shetty universe and the filmmaker knows exactly what he wants from this track. He has stitched all the plot points keeping the strengths of the cops in his universe and is now all ready to take the film on floors,” the source added.

