Deepika Padukone ended the year 2023 on a great note with the grand successes of Pathaan and Jawan, and the release of her first film of 2024, Fighter is right around the corner. With the actress on a massive career roll, we would have expected her to ring in her special day with much hoopla. But Deepika opted for a simple and low-key celebration with her beloved husband Ranveer Singh, who is also riding on the massive success of his last release Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

While fans of DeepVeer were curious to know more about what Deepika Padukone had in mind for her birthday, it seems that the actress has dropped a special treat for them by posting a photo hint. Deepika, who rarely shares glimpses of her personal life on social media, shared a picture of her birthday cake, which had candles that spelt DP whereas it read, ‘Happy Birthday Baby’ that hinted that the special cake was ordered by her doting hubby Ranveer Singh. Along with the photo, the actress expressed gratitude towards everyone including her fans for sending her birthday wishes, as she wrote, “Thank you all for the birthday love!” She concluded it with ‘raising a toast’ emoji.

On Friday, that is on the actress’ birthday on January 5, paparazzo accounts posted a video of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh ringing the birthday of the actress at the plush Taj Hotel in Colaba. While the couple did not greet or meet the paparazzi, we hear that the couple decided to hold low key celebrations.

As anticipation skyrockets for Siddharth Anand’s aerial action extravaganza, Fighter, the audience finds themselves captivated not just by the adrenaline-pumping teaser and soul-stirring songs but also by the intriguing details embedded in the film’s characters. Film is headlined by Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor.

On Deepika Padukone’s birthday, the makers unveiled a behind-the-scenes which glimpse into her portrayal of the fiercely confident Squadron Leader ‘Minni’ from the Air Dragons unit. This sneak peek has seized the attention of netizens, particularly the intricately designed badges adorning her uniform stating ‘If You Can Read This You Are Too Damn Close’ and ‘Up Here Nobody Bugs Me’ which resonates her uber cool character ‘Minni’.

Deepika Padukone To Be Seen In Fighter Next

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone has dived into pre-release work of her upcoming film Fighter which marks her first film with Hrithik Roshan. The duo will be seen in the role of Indian Air Force officers along with Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi, and others playing key roles. The film is slated for release on January 25.

