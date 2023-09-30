The makers of Jawan, the all time blockbuster action thriller starring Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi, have released the video of the lullaby song from the film titled Aararaari Raaro. The song features Deepika Padukone, who has a special appearance in the film, singing the song for her son, Azad. Deepika who plays wife of Vikram Rathore gives birth and raises him in the jail. She also passes on the story of his father to their son before she’s sentenced to death.

Aararaari Raaro Song Video Out

The song video has been released on YouTube on September 30, 2023, four weeks after the successful run of film at box office.

The song is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, who has also given the music for the film. The lyrics are penned by Irshad Kamil. The song is sung by Deepthi Suresh, who is a playback singer and a voice actor. She has sung songs for films like Mersal, Sarkar, Bigil, and Master.

The song expresses the mother’s love and affection for her child and her hopes for his future. The song plays a very crucial part in the film and stirs up emotional quotient. Deepika Padukone was much appreciated for her emotional performance.

Watch the video here:

Shah Rukh Khan revealed this is AbRam’s favorite song

Shah Rukh Khan in an Ask SRK session had revealed that this is AbRam’s favourite song from the film.

When one of the fans asked King Khan, “Which is Fav Song of Abram #Jawan #AskSRK.”

To which he replied, “There’s a beautiful Lori in the film. Otherwise my favourite is Chaleya…and the film version of Not Ramaiyya VastaVaiya #Jawan.”

Shah Rukh Khan Reveals How He And Atlee ‘Tricked’ Deepika Padukone Into Doing A Full Role In ‘Jawan’

Shah Rukh Khan, the Bollywood superstar, recently revealed how he convinced Deepika Padukone to do a cameo in his latest movie, Jawan. During the film’s success press conference that was held recently, SRK said that he asked Deepika to be a part of the movie while they were shooting for “Besharam Rang”. He mentioned that he was looking at Deepika doing “Besharam Rang” and thought she would be perfect for the role of Aishwarya Rathore in Jawan. SRK also revealed that he and Atlee tricked Deepika into doing a full-length role by telling her that it was just a special appearance.

He said, “When Atlee Sir was discussing it, we were lucky because we had managed to get Vijay Sethupathi Sir on board. We met him and he was filled with so much love and goodness and he said ‘ya I’ll love to do the film’. We had just gone out for Nayanthara ji’s wedding. And then we are thinking, right from day one, if only we had Deepika in this role (Aishwarya Rathore). I said,”I don’t know sir, she will be busy and I love her too much”. I will never call her for something that doesn’t become an essence for her. After all, she started her career with me.”

He continued, “I have to tell you how I asked Deepika. It was on the sets of ‘Pathaan’ and that day she was doing ‘Besharam Rang’ and I was sitting. I asked Pooja (Pooja Dadlani, SRK’s manager) ‘ye maa ka role karegi?’. So Sir, I am looking at Deepika do ‘Besharam Rang’ and I think she will be very good as a mother. I will be honest with all of you. Pooja must have gone to her for 2 seconds and then comes back and says ‘yeah, whenever you say, just tell Atlee sir’. I know it was very large hearted and we are very close to each other. We love each other like family. For her to have done this, as an actor, is very gutsy.”

