(WJW)- Five men from Mississippi have been ordered to pay nearly $120,000 in restitution and have also received a temporary worldwide hunting ban after being accused of poaching white-tailed deer.

According to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the crime spree took place over four years in southern Illinois.

The men are accused of using spotlights to scout deer, then shooting to kill, and later returning to collect the carcass.

“This was not an isolated incident of unlawful hunting; rather, it was a calculated, multi-year operation that exploited Illinois’s prized wildlife resources for personal gain,” said Assistant Director Douglas Ault, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Office of Law Enforcement in a press release.

“Targeting trophy deer under the cover of night, across multiple counties, and transporting them across state lines reflects a deliberate disregard for wildlife laws and the ecological balance we work tirelessly to protect.”

According to a press release, all five defendants received a world-wide hunting ban for the length of their probations. Further sentencing details are below:

Lee J. Johnson, 54, of Saucier, Mississippi, pleaded guilty to one count of unlawful transport of wildlife in violation of the Lacey Act and was sentenced to probation for five years, including 12 months of home detention and location monitoring. Johnson was also ordered to pay $75,000 in restitution and a $10,000 fine.

Steven J. Pique, 56, of Biloxi, Mississippi, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to violate the Lacey Act, was sentenced to probation for five years and ordered to pay $2,000 in restitution.

Gerald B. Moran, 40, of Saucier, Mississippi, pleaded guilty to one count of unlawful transport of wildlife in violation of the Lacey Act, was sentenced to probation for five years and ordered to pay $5,000 in restitution, as well as a $2,500 fine.

Joshua A. Marshall, 30, of Saucier, Mississippi, pleaded guilty to one count of unlawful transport of wildlife in violation of the Lacey Act, was sentenced to probation for three years and ordered to pay $7,500 in restitution, as well as a $2,500 fine.

John M. Pritchard, 57, of Biloxi, Mississippi, pleaded guilty to one count of unlawful transport of wildlife in violation of the Lacey Act, was sentenced to probation for five years and ordered to pay $10,000 in restitution, as well as a $5,000 fine.

This article by Danielle Langenfeld was first published by Fox 8 Cleveland WJW on 26 July 2025.

