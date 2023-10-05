Hero Images/iStock via Getty Images

The Current Picture

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) is a global powerhouse, manufacturing and distributing farming equipment. In recent years, the company has pivoted to become a tech-enabled, customer-first company that is able to collect millions of data points through the interconnectivity of all of their products. The company’s under-appreciated foray into machine learning, automation, and artificial intelligence positions it as a disruptive force in the agriculture sector. With a PE ratio of 10-11 as of writing, I believe the market is still valuing them as a pure play “equipment” manufacturer.

There are currently three main segments, excluding financing, that are key to the operations of the business, namely:

DE Business Segments (Investor Presentation – John Deere Investor Relations)

The company has been focused on its technology development, with CEO John C. May pushing forward a new strategy since he became the head of the company in 2019. Certain innovative technologies that are present in Deere’s ‘tech stack‘ include:

See and Spray Technology, ability to identify and eliminate weeds automatically.

GPS and Field Mapping, essentially enable tractors to drive autonomously.

General Connectivity, many Deere tractors are connected to the internet and allows users to have more insights than ever on the production/capability of their equipment.

Current Valuation

As of writing, the company is valued at $108.6 billion with a P/E of 10.82.

DE Financial Results (Capital IQ)

The company initially struggled during the pandemic as supply chain issues became prevalent, but has since weathered the storm and performed exceptionally well. The market cap reflects this, as earnings have roughly increased 3-4x since 2020. Per the company outlook, it is expected that profits for the full year 2023 will be in the range of $9.75-10 billion. As their CEO says:

Deere is well on the way to another year of exceptional achievement due in large part to positive fundamentals in the farm and construction sectors and the unwavering commitment of the Deere team, including our dealers and suppliers.

The numbers

The company is an industry leader with a 37.1% market share with regard to Tractors & Agricultural Machinery, see IbisWorld. This makes sense as most of their revenue comes from their Agricultural machinery:

Sales Split (Investor Presentation)

Returns have been stellar. As the company focuses on software the margins are expected to improve, their CEO has said they are aiming to generate 10% of total revenues from Software by 2030. Impressively, their ROE has doubled from 22.7% in 2018 to 47.4% now, see below. They are managing to get higher returns on their assets too as their products are sticky, and they have managed to increase prices.

Profitability (Capital IQ Data)

Book value and Margins

As Warren Buffett says, you really don’t need a massive IQ to understand the stock market and invest prudently, similarly, Peter Lynch has said for many years that there is a direct correlation between earnings and the market cap of a company, if earnings increase over time, the market cap has to increase.

This has been evident in Deere’s results:

Key Ratios (Capital IQ Data)

Margins are improving as the company has shifted strategy according to their 2022 Annual report they now have a centralized technology group with the focus being on delivering value to customers in every phase of the lifecycle of the products, acquisitions and partnerships further accentuate this strategy as a key focus has been growing their tech stack in order to add capabilities to their products and differentiate themselves in the market. Clearly, when your products improve and your technological advancements rapidly affect the way your customers work it will have an effect on the top line, which as you can see from the table above has been hitting double-digit growth. Trends that were seen in 2022 continue until now with sales for innovative features that guide machines, plant seeds and sprayers using camera tech and AI to eliminate weeds increasing sales in their precision agriculture segment.

Their dealer network has over 1,600 independent dealerships in North America and 3,800 globally, coupled with a vertically integrated business model that is now focused on tech-based value adding features, and it leads to two clear outcomes in my mind: cheaper costs & better products.

Additionally, in the 3Q 2023, a lot of these positive trends have continued.

Third Quarter Results (Deere & Co)

Why now?

We’ve seen a radical turnaround since John C. May took charge in 2019, a year later the company announced a new shift in priorities/strategy. They are leveraging their manufacturing legacy to pioneer a hybrid approach that combines the latest technology with customer-focused solutions. The strategy is built on three pillars—customized Production Systems, an advanced Technology Stack, and comprehensive Lifecycle Solutions. They’ve also introduced ‘Leap Ambitions,’ which are specific, time-bound goals aimed at optimizing resources and boosting both economic and sustainable value for customers. To summarize, Deere is clearly positioning itself to be the go-to solution for intelligent, efficient, and sustainable agriculture/construction needs, which is great news for investors like you and I. It becomes evident that this is now a cutting-edge technology company with a long runway for growth, when they released these ambitions their goal was to hit 10% recurring revenue by 2030 (10% growth in revenues each year), which so far they have managed to hit fairly easily.

At a P/E <15 and a P/B <5 I believe the value proposition here is tremendous, a healthy dividend isn’t too bad either.

Investor Presentation (Deere & Co Investor Relations)

DCF Valuation

A very simplistic DCF illustrates the point.

In my DCF analysis, I’ve arrived at a WACC of 11.51% using these key factors:

• Cost of Equity: I calculated 11.51% based on the CAPM, which yielded 10.96%.• Additional Risk Factors: I’ve added a 5% risk premium to account for the risks associated with Deere’s strategic shift in focus.• CAPM Formula: For the CAPM, I used Rf + B(MR – Rf) where Rf is 4.77%, B is 1.08, and MR – Rf is 5.7%.

I’ve assumed a terminal growth rate of 4% for Deere due to its industry leadership. For the expected equity return, I used 10.5% as this mirrors the long-term average S&P 500 return, which I think is an appropriate benchmark.

Here’s the result:

DCF Outputs (Author’s Calculations)

As you can see, the $135 billion market cap is higher than the current market cap of $108 billion, giving a margin of safety of 24%.

The flows were calculated by adding back the Capex to net income, for future periods I used what analysts were expecting per the Capital IQ data, which are prudent and not far off the 2022 Net income result.

DCF Inputs (Author’s Calculations)

Risks to my hypothesis

I evidently believe that this is a great company, with great results and an awesome strategy given the economy’s general shift to tech reliance, especially on software. It’s entirely possible that there could be another significant global crisis that causes more supply chain disruptions to the business. Higher interest rates could compress the financial services spread that the company has, as per their Annual report:

Rising interest rates have historically impacted the company’s borrowings sooner than the benefit is realized from the financing receivable and equipment on operating lease portfolios.

Less likely, but still possible is poor management could derail their entire strategy, a couple of bad investments whereby the company would have to incur impairments could hurt profitability in any given financial year which inevitably causes investors to flee. Something else to note is Deere’s existing pension plan obligations, obviously, this means sometime in the future they will need to pay pensions, and so they set aside money now that will be used to cover those costs in the future, assumptions like discount rates & health care cost trends affect the amount Deere need to set aside drastically.

Assumptions Effect on Retirement Plans (2022 Annual Report)

Additionally, if these funds don’t perform well then that loss may need to be covered as Deere is obligated to have enough funds to cover these costs in the future, what this means is valuable funds that could be used for dividends, R&D, and other strategic investments become diverted. For instance, here is an actual example they discuss on page 23 of their Annual report: “The company’s pension and OPEB costs in 2022 were $176 million, compared with $197 million in 2021 and $341 million in 2020. The long-term expected return on plan assets, which is reflected in these costs, was an expected gain of 5.0 percent in 2022 and 5.9 percent in 2021, or $836 million and $876 million, respectively. The actual return was a loss of $3,565 million in 2022 and a gain of $3,616 million in 2021. In 2023, the expected return is approximately 6.0 percent.”

Final Conclusion

Deere & Co. looks like a good opportunity to me. It is a well-oiled machine at this point. Under their CEO, they have made excellent changes to their strategy by integrating cutting-edge technology into its traditional manufacturing operations. With a powerful share of the market, a massive dealer network and a strategy that ‘pivots towards technology and customer lifecycle value’, the company has built a solid foundation for continuing growth.

On the financial side, the company has demonstrated resilience through the supply chain disruptions, and clearly they have a history of strong earnings. At this point, with a P/E of less than 15 and a P/B of less than 5, it’s clear to me that they are not overvalued in comparison to the growth prospects they can look forward to. Their ambitious but achievable “Leap Ambitions” looking ahead to 2030 is something we can all admire, and it is a winning strategy. As with any investment, we need to remain cognizant of potential risks, such as supply chain disruptions, continued interest rate hikes and pension plan obligations. Despite this I still believe the company’s strength and new strategic direction compensate for the risks involved, the 24% margin of safety also bodes well for my thesis.

If you’re like me, and you’re looking for a household name, that will hopefully generate stellar returns over the next 5-10 years, add to that a tinge of dividends, then I believe this will be an awesome “seed to water,” so to speak.