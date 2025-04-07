The family of a Kenyan woman who was allegedly killed by British soldiers have said their 13-year fight for justice has taken a “heavy toll”, and that they have been offered “too many empty promises” after a meeting with the defence secretary.

Agnes Wanjiru was 21 when she disappeared in March 2012. She was last seen in the company of British soldiers in a bar in a hotel in Nanyuki, a town in eastern Kenya where the British army has a military base, BATUK.

Her body was found two months later, stuffed inside a septic tank at the Lion’s Court hotel. Six years ago, an inquest in Kenya found she had been murdered by one or more British soldiers.

In 2021, a suspect was named by several soldiers who at the time were attached to the Duke of Lancaster’s Regiment, with one providing startling testimony in which he claimed that the killer, a fellow soldier, had confessed to him on the night and shown him Wanjiru’s body in the septic tank.

In a new statement, prosecutors in Kenya said that after the conclusion of police investigations, a file had been submitted for consideration.

“The DPP [director of public prosecutions] has constituted a team of senior prosecutors to conduct a comprehensive review of the file,” the statement said. “The DPP acknowledges the significant time that has elapsed in this matter and remains fully committed to ensuring justice for the family of Agnes Wanjiru.”

On a visit to Kenya on Monday, John Healey met Wanjiru’s family and emphasised his “determination to see a resolution” to the case, promising the UK’s “full support” for the investigation.

Rose Wanyua holds up a picture of her sister, Agnes Wanjiru, in October 2021. Photograph: Daniel Irungu/EPA

As shadow defence secretary, Healey had previously called for more to be done to “pursue justice for Agnes and her family”. Kenyan prosecutors have already flown to the UK to interview witnesses and potential suspects, but no charges have been brought.

Last year, the British army announced an investigation into the wider behaviour of troops stationed at BATUK, after what the Ministry of Defence described as “alarming allegations of unacceptable behaviour by service personnel deployed to Kenya”.

Healey said he planned to discuss Wanjiru’s murder later on Monday in a meeting with William Ruto, the president of Kenya, adding: “I will emphasise the need to accelerate progress in this case.

“It was deeply humbling to meet the family of Agnes Wanjiru today. In the 13 years since her death, they have shown such strength in their long fight for justice. I reiterated my determination to see a resolution to the still-unresolved case.

“Our government will continue to do everything we can to help the family secure the justice they deserve.”

After the meeting with Healey, Wanjiru’s family said: “The death of our beloved Agnes has had a profound and devastating impact on our family.

“It was not only the shock of losing Agnes at such a young age, but also the horrific circumstances in which her body was found and all the trauma and struggle our family has been put through in trying to seek justice and accountability for her death that has taken a very heavy toll on all of us.

“We are grateful to the secretary of state for defence for agreeing to meet with us, but we have waited for too many years and been offered too many empty promises.

“We hope that our meeting with the secretary of state marks the beginning of the UK government and Ministry of Defence taking decisive action to ensure that what happened to Agnes is properly investigated in Kenya and in the UK and to make sure that what happened to Agnes never happens again.

“We expect the UK and Kenyan governments to act and bring closure to this matter.”