No one has to be reminded that we’re living at a dangerous time, and across Europe, leaders are scrambling to find the money to strengthen the bloc’s defenses. The continent’s defense startups are increasingly playing their part. But it sometimes seems as if we’re unwilling to let them. All across Europe, highly innovative companies building state-of-the-art tech are trapped in a procurement ecosystem that was designed for a different era. That ecosystem served its purpose well at that time. But now, we urgently need to evolve.

To continue reading this article: Register now and get

3 free articles every month. You’ll also receive our weekly SpaceNews This Week newsletter every Friday. Opt-out at any time. Sign in to an existing account Get unlimited access to

SpaceNews.com now. Use code SNLAUNCH for 30% off your first payment. Subscriptions renew automatically at full price. Cancel anytime. Sales tax may apply. No refunds. Only one discount code valid per subscription. See all subscription options