DeFi protocol Balancer frontend is under attack, $238K crypto stolen

Balancer, an Ethereum-based decentralized finance protocol has confirmed its user interface is currently “under an attack.”

The platform notified its community on Sept. 19 at 11:49 pm UTC, urging users to not interact with Balancer’s protocol until further notice.

The balancer frontend is under an attack. The issue is currently under investigation. Please do NOT interact with the balancer UI until further notice! — Balancer (@Balancer) September 19, 2023

Balancer said the details of the attack are under investigation. The firm hasn’t confirmed whether user funds are safe at this point in time.

However, blockchain security firms including PeckShield and blockchain analyst ZachXBT estimated at least $238,000 in crypto has been stolen.

This is the second theft from Balancer in a month, after it warned of a critical vulnerability on Aug. 22, which resulted in a $2 million exploit several days later.

Users attempting to access the Balancer website is met with a warning sign:

Balancer’s website as of Sept. 20 at 1:04 am UTC. Source: Balancer

This is a developing story, and further information will be added as it becomes available.

