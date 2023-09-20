No Result
DeFi protocol Balancer frontend is under attack, $238K crypto stolen

2 hours ago
in Money
Reading Time: 2 mins read


Balancer, an Ethereum-based decentralized finance protocol has confirmed its user interface is currently “under an attack.”

The platform notified its community on Sept. 19 at 11:49 pm UTC, urging users to not interact with Balancer’s protocol until further notice.

Balancer said the details of the attack are under investigation. The firm hasn’t confirmed whether user funds are safe at this point in time.

However, blockchain security firms including PeckShield and blockchain analyst ZachXBT estimated at least $238,000 in crypto has been stolen. 

This is the second theft from Balancer in a month, after it warned of a critical vulnerability on Aug. 22, which resulted in a $2 million exploit several days later.

Users attempting to access the Balancer website is met with a warning sign:

Balancer’s website as of Sept. 20 at 1:04 am UTC. Source: Balancer

This is a developing story, and further information will be added as it becomes available.

