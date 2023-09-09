She now calls for law and order and wants to take her city back.
Portland Transgender Activist Defecated in Teen Girl’s Car for Being ‘Transphobic’ — Cops Deem Car a Biohazard | The Gateway Pundit
A 44-year-old transgender activist in...Read more
She now calls for law and order and wants to take her city back.
A 44-year-old transgender activist in...Read more
Todayheadline the independent news and topics discovery
A home-grown and independent news and topic aggregation . displays breaking news linking to news websites all around the world.
© 2023 All rights are reserved Today headline