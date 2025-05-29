By Bongiwe Tutu – Operations Manager to fraymedia Foundation.

The impact of the recent wave emanating from funding cuts from both private philanthropy and government donors has placed intense pressures on individuals and organisations across the globe. The changing dynamics of the funding landscape have increased pressure on available resources and intensified the demand for funding opportunities to support the sustainability of businesses and civil society organizations.

On the other side of this, numerous opportunities and initiatives continue in their aims to support various functions played by individuals, groups, civil organisations, and businesses, in their developmental impacts to society. The initiatives can be seen in a range of areas, including media, entrepreneurship, cultural exchange, gender, youth, climate, energy, environment, technology, and while targeting diverse population groups worldwide.

Within this understanding, it is imperative to note, that while external funding dependency remains a concern for instability and vulnerability, organisations and individuals should explore the five funding strategies outlined in a previous article: embracing adaptation and innovation; fostering collaboration and partnerships; maintaining programmatic agility; focusing on localised ground-level impact; and engaging in policy advocacy – all aimed at building hybrid and diversified funding models, for more dependable and sustainable revenue streams.

Below are some funding opportunities worth exploring in advancing your projects:

Call for Proposals: Swiss Research Foundation Grant Program, deadline June 30, 2025.

The Swiss Research Foundation for Electricity and Mobile Communication (FSM) funds innovative research on EMF technologies and related electromagnetic fields, with a focus on their short-, medium-, and long-term effects on health, society, and the environment. Public and private (domestic and foreign) research institutions and researchers can apply for this opportunity.

Lead2030 Challenge for SDG 6, deadline May 26, 2025.

One Young World is supporting innovations that deliver measurable impact by improving access to clean water, sanitation, or hygiene, with a particular emphasis on solutions that benefit children and women/girls.

Network Solutions Youth Empowerment Fund – Phase 2 Grant, deadline May 18, 2025.

World YMCA has opened a new round of network solutions grants. The Youth Empowerment Fund call is for youth solutions to local challenges, furthermore, to advancing of SDGs with a focus on climate change and underrepresented groups. Over 120 countries across the globe are eligible to apply.

UNESCO Prize for Girls’ and Women’s Education Grant, deadline May 12, 2025.

Applicant nominations for this prize are to be made by the governments of UNESCO Member States, or non-governmental organisations (NGOs) in official partnership with UNESCO. Up to three individuals, institutions, or organisations can be nominated, from which there is a strong, innovative contribution made towards girls’ and women’s education.

African Women’s Development Fund (AWDF) Economic Justice Grants, deadline May 27, 2025.

This grant will support organizations working to break down barriers to economic justice and equality for African women, girls, and gender-diverse individuals by reimagining economic systems and rethinking mechanisms, craftsmanship, and intellectual knowledge from the grassroots to the broader systemic level.

AWDF Inua Grants, deadline May 27, 2025.

This grant aims to support initiatives that empower women, girls, and gender-diverse individuals to amplify their voices, exercise their agency, and take on leadership roles in advancing gender justice.

AWDF Siza Grants, deadline May 27, 2025.

This crisis response grant offers flexible funding to small, grassroots, and unregistered groups working to develop sustainable solutions in areas affected by crisis and conflict. ‘Conflict areas’ are understood not only as regions facing civil war, but also as overlooked or unrecognized zones where women, girls, and gender-diverse individuals experience conflict-like conditions. The grant supports initiatives at all stages—before, during, and after a crisis.

AWDF Zimba Grants, deadline May 27, 2025.

As by the Luganda word ‘Zimba’ meaning ‘Build’, this grant aims to provide support to capacity strengthening and movement building initiatives and organisations in French-speaking Africa only.

AWDF Matla Grants, deadline May 27, 2025.

This grant is intended to support the provision of essential services for women, girls, and gender-diverse individuals facing violence, backlash, and/or discrimination in Francophone Africa communities.

Cartier Women’s Initiative Entries Open , deadline June 24, 2025.

The Cartier Women’s Initiative is a global annual entrepreneurship program launched by Cartier in 2006, dedicated to empowering women impact entrepreneurs and driving positive change. It is open to women-led and women-owned businesses from all countries and sectors that are committed to creating lasting social and/or environmental impact.

Apply for the People’s Trust for Endangered Species (PTES) Conservation Insight Grant Program, deadline May 29, 2025.

The PTES has awarded a number of grants to scientific researchers and conservationist on efforts aimed at preservation of endangered species across the globe. This opportunity will be granted for research focused on producing scientific evidence to support the conservation of a species. This may involve evaluating a conservation intervention targeting a specific threat or addressing a key question in conservation science, ultimately enabling conservationists to take informed and effective action.

Submissions Open: Goethe-Institute V. International Coproduction Grant Fund (IKF), deadline 15 May 2025.

This opportunity is available for professional performing artists, ensembles, and initiatives from Germany and non-German-speaking countries in the fields of theatre, dance, music, and performance art, who seek resources to carry out an international co-production. Hybrid and interdisciplinary formats, as well as the incorporation of digital media, may play key roles in these co-productions. Applications for funding from developing and transition countries are also welcomed.

Collaborative Research Network in Mental Health, deadline May 30, 2025.

The Health Research Board (HRB) grant schemes has a well-established history of supporting collaborative research networks focused on critical policy areas. Its Collaborative Research Networks scheme is a competitive funding initiative aimed at fostering interdisciplinary teams to tackle major health and social care challenges in Ireland. The scheme prioritizes networks with strong governance structures, active engagement with knowledge users, and a clearly defined path to achieving research impact. Mental health has been recognized as a priority area for targeted research investment due to its significant effects on individuals, families, and communities, and the pressing need for more coordinated, impactful research to inform policy and practice. Co-applicants and collaborators outside of Ireland are welcomed.

THRIVE Global Impact Challenge 2025, deadline May 25, 2025.

Noting the vital role that innovation plays in addressing challenges from climate resilience to food security, paving the way for a sustainable, fair, and thriving future, the THRIVE Global Impact Challenge is a global competition seeking groundbreaking startups with transformative solutions for the agriculture sector.

Equity-Free Funding Opportunity for Fem Tech Solutions, deadline May 8, 2025.

The UNICEF Venture Fund calls for applicants from startups that are developing innovative technological solutions that enhance access to quality healthcare and promote the socio-economic inclusion of women and girls.

Call for Solutions: Youth4Climate Funding Program to support Youth Grant, deadline May 26, 2025.

The Youth4Climate (Y4C) Funding Program has returned on its third round of funding and learning opportunities. The initiative supports youth-led climate solutions, particularly focused on six thematic areas, namely, Climate; Peace and Security; Digital for Planet; and Climate and Health. The opportunity is open for youth within 159 countries and UNDP covered territories. Y4C is also running Deep-dive Webinars on how to apply for the Call for Solutions; Proposal Development Work planning, budgeting, M&E and Communication Strategy; Deep Dive Sessions on each of the thematic areas of the Call. The recordings from the Webinars are available on their website.

Submissions open for EREF Research Grants, deadlines 1 May, and 1 December 2025.

The research grants are to reference to the provided topics, which include, Development of life-cycle/process models to evaluate solid waste; Evaluating specific applications of pyrolysis/gasification to manage niche/minor waste streams; Development of specific gasification/pyrolysis techniques or technologies; and Using algae to create biofuels from waste.

Digital Energy Challenge 2025, deadline May 16, 2025.

This opportunity is for startups aiming to scale their digital innovation projects within Africa’s energy sector. The focus is on advancing energy access, supporting the energy transition, and enhancing the operational efficiency of stakeholders in energy access and grid services. The 2025 call for projects centers on three key themes: universal electricity access and mini-grids; efficient grid management; and the resilience and decarbonization of power systems.