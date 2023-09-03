





Deion Sanders made his long-awaited regular season debut as Colorado’s coach and did so in incredible fashion this weekend. The unranked Buffaloes shocked the college football world after winning a shootout with No. 17 TCU 45–42 on Saturday and on Sunday morning, the speech Sanders gave his team before the big win started making the rounds online and it didn’t disappoint.

Warning: wanting to run through a brick wall may follow.

“This has nothing to do with the team that’s opposing us. This is about us,” Sanders said in the locker room before the game. “This ain’t got nothing to do with the naysayers, the unbelievers, the haters, the doubters. This is about us.

Coach Prime pregame speech to his team was absolutely amazing 😮‍💨🔥 🎥: @WellOffForever , @DeionSandersJr pic.twitter.com/cPZWpppEbz — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) September 3, 2023

“When we started this journey, we told you it was gon’ be trying, it was gon’ be tough, but you endured. Because it’s about us,” he continued. “That man next to you is a miracle. That man next to you is a believer. That man next to you is a go getter. That man next to you is a dog. That man next to you somebody who want this thing. That man next to you is somebody who believes. That man next to you gots to have it today!”

Eruption followed from his players and the message was clear.

“We ain’t got tomorrow. We got now,” Sanders said. “We ain’t got next. We got now. We ain’t coming no more.”

His players erupted with a powerful, “We here.”







