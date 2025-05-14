Dejan Kulusevski is set to miss Tottenham Hotspur’s Europa League final against Manchester United next Wednesday after undergoing surgery on the knee injury he suffered against Crystal Palace at the weekend.

In a statement confirming the injury, Spurs stopped short of confirming the timeframe for Kulusevski’s recovery, but with the match in Bilbao just seven days away, it is likely that Ange Postecoglou will be able to call upon just three fit senior midfielders for the clash with United — Rodrigo Bentancur, Yves Bissouma and Pape Matar Sarr.

“Following further specialist consultation, the midfielder has undergone surgery today and will commence his rehabilitation with our medical staff immediately,” the north London club said in a statement.

Lucas Bergvall suffered an ankle injury in training before Spurs’ semifinal first leg victory over Bodo/Glimt and will miss the remainder of the campaign as a result. James Maddison will also miss the final after he suffered a knee injury against the Norwegian side.

Dejan Kulusevski suffered the knee injury during Tottenham Hotspur’s 2-0 defeat to Crystal Palace in north London at the weekend. Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Speaking after the Palace game in which Kulusevski was substituted in the 19th minute after receiving treatment on the pitch, Postecoglou suggested the injury would not keep him out of the final.

Asked about the extent of Kulusevski’s issue, Postecoglou said: “He should be OK [from] just talking to him after.

“The medical team is not too concerned with him. It’s more of a knock than anything else. We are hoping he should be OK.”

Kulusevski was a regular in Postecoglou’s starting XI during the first half of the campaign, but a foot injury in March kept him sidelined for two months. His absence coincided with the emergence of the 19-year-old Bergvall and Maddison’s return to form. However, all three have had their seasons ended by injury over the last two weeks.

Injuries have been a constant theme of Postecoglou’s second season in charge but the timing of Kulusevski, Bergvall and Maddison’s respective absences could hardly have been worse for Spurs’ under-pressure head coach.

Spurs’ dismal league campaign has left them languishing in 17th place in the Premier League table — one place above the relegation zone — with only the possibility of a triumph in the Europa League left to salvage something from the season.

If Spurs do overcome United — who they have beaten three times in all competitions already the season — it would see them qualify for the Champions League and represent their first trophy since 2008.

Postecoglou’s side travel to face Aston Villa in the penultimate fixture of their Premier League campaign on Friday before making the trip to Spain.