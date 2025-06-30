Bakgatla Development Model Gains International Traction

Moruleng: A high-level delegation of traditional leaders from Namibia has arrived in the Northwest province to study a rural development model pioneered by Kgosi Nyalala Pilane of the Bakgatla-ba-Kgafela. The visit, facilitated by Namibia’s National House of Traditional Leaders, marks growing regional interest in community-led approaches to socio-economic advancement.

The Bakgatla model, which has been several years in the making, is centred on the idea that rural communities should develop themselves by leveraging local resources and opportunities. According to Kgosi Pilane, the initiative is intended to serve not only the Bakgatla but also as a replicable framework for rural development throughout South Africa regionally and across the continent.

The delegation is expected to receive a formal presentation on the development framework, followed by a tour of key community-driven projects. The purpose of the visit is to benchmark and explore how similar initiatives could be introduced in Namibia.

“I find it encouraging because it affirms what we have been working towards,” said Kgosi Pilane. “A sustainable rural development model that has its foundation in self-reliance,” he added. “It started in our area, but the objective has always been to create a blueprint for broader application.”

The model is built on four primary pillars: mining, agriculture, tourism and manufacturing. Each pillar is drawn from existing potential within the community’s land and economic environment, rather than imported ideas or infrastructure.

“The idea is simple,” Kgosi Pilane explained. “You assess the land, identify its strongest economic opportunities, and use those to build a sustainable foundation. Whether it is mineral resources, agricultural potential, or tourism value, development should start from what already exists.”

Mining and agriculture form the backbone of the Bakgatla strategy, for example. Mineral extraction on Bakgatla land is being structured to benefit the community directly, while agriculture is being repositioned from subsistence farming to include commercially viable small-scale enterprises. “Commercial farming does not have to mean large-scale operations,” said Kgosi Pilane. “What matters is improving production, exceeding your own consumption, and developing access to local and regional markets.”

The tourism component of the model places emphasis on heritage and culturally based experiences. This diverges from conventional game or lodge tourism by creating platforms for visitors to engage with other aspects of communities, history and daily life. It’s a global trend and the tribe intends to take full advantage of same. “For years, tourists have come to our region, now the community is able to participate meaningfully.”

The fourth pillar, manufacturing, includes plans to revitalise dormant factory infrastructure built during the previous regime in Moruleng and surrounding areas. By attracting manufacturing businesses to the region and advocating for incentives and special economic zone dispensation, the model aims to stimulate job creation and industrial activity.

Kgosi Pilane said the success of the model so far lies in its bottom-up approach. “This is about returning the responsibility for development to the people. We must move away from the idea that progress comes only from government. Our communities are capable of shaping their own futures if given the opportunity and the tools,” he said.

“All the achievements we will present to the delegation were made possible without government funding. That has created a strong sense of ownership within the community. When people build something themselves, they take care of it.”

For further information please visit https://bbkta.co.za/index.html