Reddit post ‘AITA for adopting another baby and telling my daughter to move out’ removed from the platform has divided users about a mother and her baby fever that caused a crack in her relationship with her biological children.

The story shared by a mother on Reddit stands different from the usual posts about patterns we see in intimate relationships or family dynamics. We brought to you a similar story revolving around a female user, whose parents were disappointed in her with regard to her relationship with her maternal family. The users are divided yet again over the mother and daughter duo, as they bicker about welcoming a new member to their family.

Reddit user asks ‘AITA for adopting another baby’

The story follows a mother who is in her 40s and her desire to adopt a child. She and her husband are parents to two biological children.

The Reddit user’s friend had a surprise baby a couple of years ago and the baby was the youngest in the kids’ group. But, the child was very easy to take care of in comparison to the grown-up children in the family and upon seeing her friend have another baby, the Reddit user started thinking about having a child.

This gave her a baby fever – the strong urge to have a child – but her biological children weren’t too thrilled about it. As she is 40 years old, the only viable option for the woman and her husband to have a child was through adoption, so they ended up bringing home a 2-year-old.

The new baby has been provided for and the Reddit user says she isn’t partial toward it, but her biological children didn’t make efforts to get along with their sibling. They rather would lock themselves in the room with their cousins than spend time with the new member of the family.

Not only did the children avoid the baby, but the teen daughter even threatened to move in with her uncle. The mother told her to do so, but her daughter has since stopped talking to her.

Her friend supports the teen daughter

Much to the Reddit user’s surprise, her friend who she drew inspiration from to adopt a baby, called her out for wanting to have a baby but not a child whose responsibility she can take.

The argument between the Reddit user and friend blew up when she was blamed for her age, which the latter thought wasn’t appropriate to raise a child.

Even though her friend’s kids are born years apart, the Reddit user didn’t like to be treated differently for adopting a child who is much younger than her biological children.

She said, everybody is against her for choosing the new baby over her grown-up children, while her husband is the only person to stand by her side in the decision to expand their family.

Mother’s decision divides users

Some users think the mother did nothing wrong by choosing to have another child with her husband as they claim to have enough resources to support all their children as well as treat them equally, but others think the decision to adopt a baby should have convinced all members of the family before they went ahead with it.

One comment read: “‘Trust me, when a kid threatens to move out and the parent acts like they don’t care, that really really hurts the kid! YTA!”

“YTA. It should be a FAMILY decision to bring in another member.,” said another.

“You all are so negative, she’s in the right age and financial situation to have a baby. baby fever may have been a motivation, but she did nothing wrong,” opined one.

Another asked: Both parents wanted a baby and they are willing to raise it. What’s the issue here?”