By December 2025, the Delhi Metro is set to become the world’s longest metro network in a single city, surpassing New York’s 399-km metro system. With its current operational network spanning 394 km, the Delhi Metro will set a new global record after the inauguration of a 12-km stretch, Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal announced on Thursday.

What is the Golden Line expansion?

The Golden Line is part of Delhi Metro’s Phase 4 expansion, adding new underground and elevated metro routes. According to TOI, citing sources, one of the key achievements is the completion of tunnelling between Kishangarh and Vasant Kunj stations, a crucial section of the Tughlakabad-Aerocity corridor.

Which areas will the new metro lines cover?

Under Phase 4, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is constructing 40.109 km of underground metro lines. The Tughlakabad-Aerocity corridor alone will have 19.343 km of underground tracks. The project aims to improve connectivity across South Delhi and other key locations.

How far has the construction progressed?



According to DMRC, a tunnel boring machine (TBM) has successfully completed excavation at Vasant Kunj station. The 91-metre-long TBM excavated a 1,550-metre tunnel, and the second tunnel on the same stretch is expected to be completed by June.

How big is the Delhi Metro network currently?

As of March 2025, the Delhi Metro operates across 10 colour-coded lines, covering 289 stations over a 395-km network. It extends beyond Delhi to cities like Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Gurugram, Noida, Bahadurgarh, and Ballabhgarh, serving the broader National Capital Region (NCR).

How will the expansion benefit commuters?



With improved connectivity, shorter travel times, and better accessibility, the expansion will make commuting more convenient for millions. The new metro lines will feature modern facilities, including escalators, lifts, and tactile tiles to assist visually impaired passengers.

