Delhi University has opened the correction window for UG admissions 2025 via the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) portal. Admissions are being conducted in multiple phases based on CUET-UG 2025 scores.

The correction facility, available from July 6 to July 11 (11:59 PM), allows applicants to edit their submitted applications. This is a one-time opportunity—no further changes will be permitted after the deadline.

With Phase II of the admission process nearing and the academic session set to begin on August 1, candidates are strongly advised to review and update their details carefully within the given timeframe.

Correction facility available for limited time

The CSAS Phase I correction window has been opened to allow applicants to rectify errors or update details submitted during initial registration. This facility is available only to candidates who have already completed Phase I.

Delhi University has clarified that only a one-time correction is allowed—once changes are saved, no further modifications can be made under any circumstances. Candidates must ensure all necessary updates are completed before the portal closes at 11:59 PM on July 11.

What details can be edited

Students are allowed to correct certain fields during the correction window, including:

Academic qualifications

Uploaded documents

CUET application number

The following details cannot be modified:This restriction ensures data integrity and prevents misuse of reservation categories or personal identifiers. Candidates should cross-check their CUET scorecards, name spellings, subject combinations, and marks before submitting any edits.

Phase II of admissions to begin soon



After the correction window closes, Delhi University will initiate Phase II of the CSAS admission process. In this phase, candidates must submit their programme and college preferences based on their CUET-UG 2025 scores.

The preference-filling process is expected to begin shortly after July 11 and will remain open for a limited period. Candidates are advised to fill in their preferences carefully, as these choices will determine seat allotment in the first admission round, likely to be held around mid-July.

CUET-UG scores remain central to admission

As per the revised admission policy, Delhi University is solely considering CUET-UG 2025 scores for undergraduate entry into its affiliated colleges. Class 12 marks are no longer used for merit calculation but may serve as tie-breakers in case multiple candidates secure the same CUET scores. Students are advised to ensure that their CUET subject combinations align with the eligibility criteria of the courses they intend to apply for.