New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday issued a yellow alert for Delhi, forecasting light rain accompanied by thunder and lightning across parts of the city.

The weather shift is expected to bring marginal relief from the prevailing humid conditions, with the maximum temperature likely to settle around 33 degrees Celsius.

The capital recorded a minimum temperature of 28.8 degrees Celsius, which is 0.8 degrees below the season’s average, according to IMD data. Relative humidity was measured at 80 per cent at 8:30 a.m.

The city’s air quality remained in the ‘satisfactory’ category on Sunday morning, with the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) recording an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 82 at 9 a.m.

An AQI between 51 and 100 is classified as satisfactory, while 0-50 is considered good, and readings beyond 100 indicate varying degrees of pollution.

Commuters have been advised to plan accordingly, as brief spells of rain could affect road traffic in some areas.

Red Alert in Himachal as monsoon devastates hill state

While Delhi braces for light showers, the IMD has issued a Red Alert for very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in parts of Himachal Pradesh on July 6, particularly across Kangra, Sirmaur, and Mandi districts.

The warning follows a devastating week of monsoon weather in the hill state, which has left at least 69 people dead and 37 missing after multiple cloudbursts and flash floods.

Peak monsoon intensity is expected between July 6 and 7, prompting the IMD to also issue an Orange Alert for Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Chamba, Solan, Shimla, and Kullu districts.

According to IMD’s Shimla centre, intense rainfall activity is likely to persist in the region from July 5 to 9. In the past 24 hours, Aghar reported the highest rainfall at 7 cm, followed by Sarahan and Shimla (4 cm each), Nagrota Surian and Karsog (3 cm each), Mandi (2 cm), and Berthin, Baijnath, Dharamshala, and Jogindarnagar (1 cm each).

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said the worst-hit areas include the Seraj and Dharampur regions in Mandi district, where a series of cloudbursts have caused severe destruction to homes, farmlands, and roads. At least 110 people have sustained injuries in rain-related incidents.

To assist displaced families, the state government has announced a relief measure of Rs 5,000 per month as rent for those whose homes have been destroyed or rendered unlivable and are currently staying in rented accommodation.

(With inputs from agencies)

