The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that moderate rains and generally cloudy skies for Tuesday with and minimum temperatures expected to hover around 32 degrees Celsius and 25 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Delhi experienced a maximum temperature of 33.4 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature settled at 27.2 degrees Celsius on Monday. The IMD had predicted rain along with thunderstorms.



At 5.30 pm on Monday, humidity levels were recorded at 68 per cent, while the air quality was in the moderate zone with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 116 at 4 pm.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), an AQI between zero and 50 is considered “good”, 51 and 100 “satisfactory”, 101 and 200 “moderate”, 201 and 300 “poor”, 301 and 400 “very poor”, and 401 and 500 “severe”.