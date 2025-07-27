Delhi is likely to receive rainfall on Monday, according to the India Meteorological Department. In addition to the rain, IMD has predicted the maximum and minimum temperatures hover around 34 and 27 degrees Celsius, respectively on Monday.

In an X post, Mahesh Palawat, Vice-President of private weather forecasting agency Skymet, wrote, “Delhi, get ready to be drenched in monsoon showers on July 28 and 29. The LPA (low pressure area) will move south of Delhi over the northeast.”

On Sunday the national capital recorded a maximum temperature of 37.5 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season’s average.

Some parts of Delhi witnessed light rains on Sunday early morning, the minimum temperature settled at 28.8 degrees Celsius, 1.5 degrees above normal, the weather department said.

Relative humidity was recorded at 59 per cent at 5.30 pm on Sunday.

The air quality was in the ‘satisfactory’ category with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 87 at 4 pm, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 to 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 to 200 ‘moderate’, 201 to 300 ‘poor’, 301 to 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 to 500 ‘severe’.