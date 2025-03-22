In a significant move against the Centre’s proposed delimitation of parliamentary seats, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday convened the first Joint Action Committee (JAC) meeting of several states to rally support for opposing the plan. The meeting, held in Chennai, marked the beginning of a coordinated effort to safeguard India’s federal structure, which, according to Stalin, is under threat.

Describing the gathering as a “historic day” for India’s federal system, Stalin emphasized that the struggle would likely extend to the legal realm. He stated, “Today will be etched in history as the day when states that have contributed to our nation’s development came together to safeguard its federal structure by ensuring #FairDelimitation.”

The event saw a notable presence of political leaders and chief ministers from Kerala, Telangana, Punjab, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh, all of whom voiced concerns about the Centre’s proposal. Stalin introduced the meeting with a call for unity, urging the states to fight for a “fair” and equitable delimitation process that wouldn’t undermine their representation.

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy echoed these sentiments, arguing that if the proposed delimitation, which is based on population numbers, were implemented, it would marginalize southern states.

“If this happens, the north will make us secondary citizens,” Reddy said.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also addressed the gathering, sharply criticizing the BJP-led government’s approach. He likened the proposed delimitation to a “sword of Damocles” hanging over the states, accusing the government of pushing the move without any consultation with the states. “This sudden move is not driven by constitutional principles or democratic imperatives,” Vijayan stated, adding that it was motivated by narrow political interests.Vijayan further pointed out that the proposed changes would likely increase parliamentary seats for northern states, reducing representation from the south. This shift, he argued, would disproportionately benefit the BJP, which has a stronger political base in the northern regions.In response to these concerns, Stalin proposed the formation of an expert panel named the ‘Joint Action Committee for Fair Delimitation.’ The panel, he suggested, would focus on both political and legal strategies to oppose the delimitation plan. “Our fight is not against delimitation itself but for fair delimitation,” he said.

Stalin also highlighted the importance of public awareness and urged for sustained efforts to pressure the Centre. “Our representation must not decline,” he asserted, emphasizing that the states needed to stay united in their pursuit of a fair and balanced representation.

The Chief Minister concluded by announcing that the next JAC meeting would be held in Hyderabad, signaling a continued effort to build momentum against the proposed changes.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, speaking in the Rajya Sabha on Friday, targeted Stalin and the DMK, accusing them of using the language issue as a political tool to distract from corruption allegations.

Shah claimed that Tamil Nadu’s government lacked the courage to offer medical and engineering education in Tamil due to economic interests.

“Some parties are raking up the language issue for their own politics. They are doing it just to hide their corruption,” Shah said.

