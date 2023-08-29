The last-mile problem is a concept that comes from logistics and transportation. Getting goods from a factory to a warehouse, and from a warehouse to a distribution center, is the easy part.

The difficulty comes with the final delivery — the last mile — where the experience is uncertain, complex and expensive. Real estate’s last-mile problem is similar — you can buy thousands of online leads, invest millions into building a tech platform, and use predictive analytics to score how likely a lead is to transact. But you still need an agent to pick up the phone, make a call and build a relationship with a consumer.

And that’s why the biggest players in real estate are working with agents, and not trying to dis-intermediate them.

Zillow’s Premier Agent and Flex programs keep high-quality agents at the center of the transaction.

And now Opendoor is pivoting back to agents with a significant marketing and partnership campaign.

Online real estate companies probably wish agents weren’t necessary and that they could go directly to consumers — and agents probably wish the online disruptors would just go away.

But both forces operate in a tentative equilibrium, not necessarily liking each other, but able to work together to achieve a common outcome.

Which leaves real estate agents as the last-mile solution — the unavoidable, indisputable, and irreplaceable central part of the transaction.

Watch my entire keynote, Pandemonium, to hear more about the industry’s Netflix vs. Blockbuster moment and what a receding tide reveals about business models and true intentions.