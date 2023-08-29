And that’s why the biggest players in real estate are working with agents, and not trying to dis-intermediate them.
- Zillow’s Premier Agent and Flex programs keep high-quality agents at the center of the transaction.
- And now Opendoor is pivoting back to agents with a significant marketing and partnership campaign.
Online real estate companies probably wish agents weren’t necessary and that they could go directly to consumers — and agents probably wish the online disruptors would just go away.
- But both forces operate in a tentative equilibrium, not necessarily liking each other, but able to work together to achieve a common outcome.
- Which leaves real estate agents as the last-mile solution — the unavoidable, indisputable, and irreplaceable central part of the transaction.
Watch my entire keynote, Pandemonium, to hear more about the industry’s Netflix vs. Blockbuster moment and what a receding tide reveals about business models and true intentions.
Mike DelPrete is a strategic adviser and global expert in real estate tech, including Zavvie, an iBuyer offer aggregator. Connect with him on LinkedIn.