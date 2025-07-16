



A lot of things aren’t very fun about air travel.

Obviously, going through airport security with the TSA is not a particularly enjoyable experience, even though you can now keep your shoes on, thanks to a recent rule change.

You also have to deal with annoying and entitled passengers, seats that seem to get smaller by the day, and an ever-changing list of new ways that airlines charge you for services that you used to get for free.

On top of all that, a number of airlines have made changes lately in response to weakening demand. Specifically, airlines have been cutting many flights from their lineups, limiting options for customers who may have relied on these routes to get to their destination.

Delta Air Lines is one airline making such changes. It plans to cancel flights from a major U.S. city in 2026, which could leave passengers seeking an alternative.

Some Delta flights are no longer on the itinerary. Image source: Shutterstock

Delta Air Lines is eliminating flights from this major U.S. city

Delta Air Lines confirmed that it is adjusting its U.S. route network for the winter in light of changes in customer demand.

Specifically, the airline will remove two planned flights from one of the busiest international airports in the United States: JFK in New York. The airline had originally been planning to run winter flights from:

JFK to Memphis

JFK to St. Louis

Delta had revealed that these routes would be taking off this winter back in May of 2025. While the flights had originally been planned to run daily and offer nonstop service, they will now not be running at all.

According to data from Cirium, Delta made the decision to cut these routes from the carrier’s winter lineup before they even had a chance to start flying. At least that means no customers have been booked on the flights, so they will not need to scramble to rebook their travel.

Still, it is disappointing for Delta flyers who were planning to travel through New York City to these destinations.

Delta Air Lines responds to changes in customer demand

While Delta reported positive news in June when it shared its earnings from the second quarter of 2025, the airline did make clear that it would cut flights on less popular routes and during off-peak times.

Still, it is unusual for an airline to cancel announced routes before they even begin flying. Delta must have some pretty clear signs that there will not be high customer demand for these specific flights.

While it is disappointing to flyers that these cities will now not be as accessible, Delta is also making some moves to provide new options to JFK travelers. Specifically, the airline will launch a daily winter service from JFK to Sarasota, Fla., beginning December 20, 2025, and running through May 6, 2026.

Delta is adding flights at other airports as well, including a new flight from Atlanta to Fargo, North Dakota, a new flight from Austin to Los Cabos, Mexico, and a new flight from Minneapolis to Vail/Eagle County, Colo.

Route changes are a common part of the airline business, and with the economic uncertainty resulting from the Trump Administration’s ever-evolving tariff policy, it is likely that travelers will see more of these kinds of shifts in the coming months.

So if you’re booking flights far in advance, you can’t necessarily count on them being there when the time comes to fly.

