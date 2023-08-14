





Tempers flared during the Texans’ latest training camp session, with a small fight reportedly breaking out along the sideline.

Head coach DeMeco Ryans was asked by reporters about the scuffle at camp, and he weighed in with a fiery response, indicating he was pleased to see that level of intensity from his players.

“To see scuffling in training camp, I would say: finally,” Ryans said to reporters, via NBC Sports. “We actually see some guys—that’s what training camp is about. Sometimes you get tired of hitting the same guy over and over again, right? It’s linebackers, running backs, they’re going to thud up a lot in practice.

“And of course, we want to be safe, we want to make sure we keep guys up, but also, it’s going to get a little edgy, it’s going to get a little chippy—that’s how I want to play. Offensively, defensively, I want to play with an edge. I want to play with a chip on our shoulder, but also, we still have to play within the rules. So, it’s a part of camp.”

He made clear that he wasn’t bothered by the scuffle at training camp, suggesting that it was encouraging to see that level of competitiveness within the team, so long as things don’t escalate and get too out of hand.

Ryans is entering his first year as the head coach in Houston, taking over following the departure of Lovie Smith. It’ll be Ryans’s first season as a head coach in the NFL, having previously served as the defensive coordinator for the 49ers. The Texans are hoping to find stability within the role, as Ryans is the organization’s fourth head coach in as many years.



