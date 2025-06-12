NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A House Ways and Means Committee hearing took an unexpected turn Wednesday when Rep. Linda Sanchez (D-CA) accused Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent of interrupting her because of her gender—prompting audible groans from the room.

The exchange occurred during a tense five-minute questioning session, where Sanchez challenged Bessent on the impact of tariffs enacted under President Trump’s administration.

“Prices are rising on many everyday goods,” Sanchez said, citing increases in clothing, shoes, canned food, toys, and household tools. She added, “On average, Trump’s tariffs are estimated to cost households $3,000 more for the same goods than they would have last year,” though she did not cite the source of the figure when pressed.

When Bessent attempted to interject, Sanchez quickly cut him off: “Please don’t interrupt me… I know I’m a woman, but please try to limit yourself to answering my questions.”

That remark prompted groans from the hearing room, with one attendee audibly reacting, “Oh, come on.” Sanchez responded: “No, I’m sorry, but we get talked over all the time, and I don’t want that to happen at this hearing.”

Bessent, who is openly gay, did not address the accusation and instead focused on defending the administration’s trade policies.

When Sanchez challenged him on pricing impacts and China’s trade behavior, Bessent responded, “That’s incorrect,” and said, “They met their agreements under President Trump in 2020, and President Biden did not enforce them.”

Sanchez repeatedly claimed that American consumers are paying more due to tariffs and described recent negotiations with China as rushed and lacking transparency. “A poorly negotiated trade deal with China is probably not worth the paper that it is written on,” she said. “I was alarmed to hear this morning that Trump said the U.S.–China deal was done after just two days of talks in London.”

Bessent defended the agreement as an initial step. “The deal struck was for a specific goal, and it will be a much longer process,” he said, adding, “China has proven an unreliable partner.”

The clash between Sanchez and Bessent was repeatedly moderated by Chairman Adrian Smith (R-NE), who reminded members of time limits and decorum throughout the hearing.

The moment quickly spread across social media, where the White House’s official rapid response account weighed in, calling the move “shameful.”

The office of Congresswoman Linda Sanchez has not responded to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.