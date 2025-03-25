Rep. Daniel Goldman, D-N.Y., suggested that the FBI’s launch of a task force to crackdown on Tesla-related attacks represents “political weaponization” of the U.S. Justice Department.

The FBI’s task force was created in conjunction with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms (ATF) and will coordinate investigative activity.

“The FBI has been investigating the increase in violent activity toward Tesla, and over the last few days, we have taken additional steps to crack down and coordinate our response,” FBI Director Kash Patel noted Monday in a post on X. “This is domestic terrorism. Those responsible will be pursued, caught, and brought to justice.”

Tesla vehicles and facilities have been targeted with vandalism, arson, and even gunshots.

But amid the onslaught of crime against the popular electric vehicle manufacturer and its customers, the Rep. Goldman is suggesting that the formation of the task force represents a political maneuver.

“This is the political weaponization of the DOJ. Trump uses his official authority to defend his benefactor Elon Musk. The FBI then creates a task force to use our law enforcement to ‘crack down’ on adversaries of Musk’s,” he tweeted when sharing a Fox News Digital article about the task force launch.

“Where are the Republicans so opposed to ‘lawfare’?” he asked.

Tesla co-founder and CEO Elon Musk, who strongly supported now-President Donald Trump last year ahead of the presidential election, is spearheading an effort to expose waste, fraud, and abuse in the federal government.

He is widely criticized and vilified by the political left.

“This level of violence is insane and deeply wrong. Tesla just makes electric cars and has done nothing to deserve these evil attacks,” Musk tweeted this month when sharing a post that featured footage of vehicles ablaze in Las Vegas.

