Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey (D) activated 250 members of the National Guard in an effort to deal with an influx of illegal immigrants that officials convey are depleting state resources.

Healey confirmed the move in an order issued late last week.

“Massachusetts is in a state of emergency, and we need all hands on deck to meet this moment and ensure families have access to safe shelter and basic services,” she said.

Officials estimate more than 6,000 people are living in emergency shelters across the state – many of whom are illegal immigrant families.

The National Guard, according to a press release issued by Healey, will be in charge of making sure these illegal alien families have “their needs met” – needs which include “access to food, transportation, medical care, and education.”

Massachusetts should be bringing in the National Guard to enforce the laws of this nation, not to provide services and aid to illegal immigrants who willingly broke the law.

And yet, here we are.

The move comes following Governor Healey’s declaration of a state of emergency just last month due to the massive influx of illegal aliens into the Bay State.

At around the same time, Healey asked private citizens of Massachusetts to consider housing illegal immigrants in their homes.

“The new families coming to our communities are wonderful human beings,” she said. “They are ready to work. They are ready to contribute to our economies.”

Supports Sanctuary City Laws

Healey’s use of the National Guard to assist illegal immigrants in Massachusetts comes as protests have erupted suggesting that she is prioritizing the needs of illegal aliens over the needs of her state’s own homeless residents and veterans.

Healey was often a critic of former President Donald Trump’s enforcement of immigration laws, saying that his policies were creating “real fear” for illegal aliens.

“This administration has sought to create a lot of fear and anxiety in immigrant communities,” she said in a 2017 interview.

By 2019, while serving as Massachusetts Attorney General, Healey had taken part in dozens of legal actions against the Trump administration, including several lawsuits against the former president’s immigration policies.

Remarkably, she also challenged a national emergency declaration that would have enabled Trump to redirect federal dollars toward the construction of the border wall.

At the time, Healey said that she objected to using funding and resources to protect the border because it “endangers critical law enforcement and military projects in Massachusetts that depend on federal funding.”

Now, she’ll divert state funding from critical projects in Massachusetts to house illegal immigrants who might have been deterred by the border wall.

In a clear example of reaping what you sow, perhaps Helaey wouldn’t have found it necessary to declare a state of emergency if she simply got on board with Trump’s national emergency.

Things are always different when the crime comes to your own state or city, Ms. Healey.