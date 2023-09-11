New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham (D) temporarily suspended open and concealed carry laws in Bernalillo County for at least 30 days, prompting gun owners to rally in protest with their firearms in tow.

Grisham, in one of the more blatantly unconstitutional moves witnessed in recent years, issued an emergency public health order to suspend the Second Amendment rights of county residents.

The move to disarm the law-abiding was in response to gun-related crimes being on the rise in that area.

Many critics on social media viewed the move as a logical continuation of the suspension of rights tested during the pandemic. What, exactly, do Democrat politicians think they can get away with under the guise of a public health emergency?

In shocking statements at a press conference on Friday, Grisham claimed that no constitutional right is “absolute” and diminished her own oath to the people of New Mexico.

“No constitutional right, in my view, including my oath, is intended to be absolute,” she told reporters.

Governor Lujan Grisham says her duty to uphold her oath to the constitution is “not absolute” pic.twitter.com/Mla4rcNXMX — Beau Hightower (@beauhightowerdn) September 8, 2023

Peaceful Open Carry Protest Against Grisham’s Second Amendment Attack

Gun owners, many of whom were clearly open-carrying, attended a peaceful rally against Grisham’s unconstitutional emergency order over the weekend.

Their openly defiant display is to be admired.

New Mexico gun owners rallied in Albuquerque today in open defiance of the New Mexico Governor’s order banning open and concealed carry of firearms there as a one-month “emergency.” Police did not intervene or enforce the order. Footage by @FordFischer. pic.twitter.com/pWiBW2Y4zV — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) September 10, 2023

KOB-4 News reports that “more than a hundred people openly carried their guns” at the protest.

One person in attendance at the rally said that their “jaw dropped for a Second Amendment to be suspended.”

Journalist Ford Fischer shared video of the armed rally and noted that police in attendance did NOT enforce Governor Grisham’s emergency executive order.

VIDEO THREAD: Gun owners – many visibly armed – rallied in old Town Albuquerque today to openly defy the New Mexico Governor’s Executive Order banning the open and concealed carry of firearms there as a one-month “emergency.” Police did not intervene or enforce the order. pic.twitter.com/BAk0kDZC9A — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) September 10, 2023

Republican state Representative Stephani Lord attended the rally. She and Representative John Block have called for Grisham’s impeachment.

Lord described the Democrat governor’s actions as going “rogue.”

“She put this emergency order together and it violates her oath. And she’s supposed to be protecting and defending the rights of New Mexico,” Lord said. “She can’t just raise her hand one day and say, I promise to uphold this oath and promised to protect the people of New Mexico and the Constitution, and then just one day decide, oh, just kidding.”

New Mexico Republican legislators call for Dem Gov. Grisham’s impeachment after gun order: ‘She’s rogue’ https://t.co/o98DJLazha — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 10, 2023

Musk Calls On Grisham To Be Removed From Office

Elon Musk, owner of the social media platform known as X (formerly Twitter), swiftly condemned Governor Grisham’s “next-level illegal” order to suspend Constitutional rights.

“At risk of stating what should be obvious, deliberately violating the Constitution is next-level illegal,” Musk wrote. “How soon can this person be removed from office?”

If ever there were a cause in which a public official needs to be removed from office swiftly due to their attack on the Constitution, this is it.

At risk of stating what should be obvious, deliberately violating the Constitution is next-level illegal. How soon can this person be removed from office? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 9, 2023

Lord told KOB-4 that she and Block intend to have impeachment resolutions filed this week.

“We plan on trying to push that through because she has done an illegal act and violated her oath,” she contended.

The New Mexico legislature – both the Senate and House – are predominantly Democrat.