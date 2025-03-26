Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib, the only Palestinian American member of Congress, slammed the arrest of Rumeysa Ozturk, a Turkish national and US visa holder who penned an article critical of Israel.

“The Trump administration is abducting people off the streets,” Tlaib wrote on Instagram.

“They are starting with people who stand up for Palestinians and human rights … but they won’t stop there,” she said.

Friends of Ozturk believe she may have been targeted because of a doxxing campaign for co-authoring a March 2024 opinions article in the university newspaper, Tufts Daily, renewing calls for the university to adopt the Tufts Community Senate Resolutions, to “acknowledge the Palestinian genocide, apologize for University President Sunil Kumar’s statements, disclose its investments and divest from companies with direct or indirect ties to Israel”.