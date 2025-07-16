NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York Democrats suddenly have more problems than the back end of the New York Yankees starting rotation.

But the Yankees have the opportunity to fix some of their issues before the July 31 trade deadline.

However, there’s no trade deadline in politics.

And some conservative and moderate Democrats wish there was a waiver wire. Especially for Democratic New York City mayoral nominee Zorhan Mamdani.

MAMDANI’S FAILURE TO WALK BACK THESE POSITIONS COULD CAUSE RECKONING IN DEMOCRATIC PARTY: ‘FIVE-ALARM WARNING’

The nomination of the self-proclaimed Democratic socialist is cleaving the party. Democrats are still searching for a unified message after the election. And the nomination of Mamdani highlights those splits. Many major Democrats have yet to endorse him. And far-left sects of Democrats could primary incumbent House Democrats – including House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y. – unless they back Mamdani.

Republicans are reveling in the Democrats divides.

“If Zohran Mamdani becomes mayor of New York City, it’s going to put a lot of seats in play in New York,” predicted Rep. Mike Lawler, R-N.Y.

Lawler represents a battleground district just north of the City. Democrats need to defeat Lawler – and probably Rep. Nick LaLota, R-N.Y. on Long Island – if they’re to have a chance to flip the House.

Once again, the potential path to a Democratic House majority plows right through the Empire State. Victories by Lawler, LaLota and former Rep. Anthony D’Esposito, R-N.Y., are one of the reasons Republicans flipped the House – but barely – in 2022.

Now Mamdani’s socialism is threatening to drive a schism as wide as Broadway through the Democratic Party. His primary victory is echoing in other swing districts now held by Democrats. And Mamdani’s nomination presents Republicans with a plum opportunity to alter the trajectory of House races near the Big Apple.

That’s why Lawler is basking in the nomination of Mamdani. And Democrats who represent swing districts, like Rep. Tom Suozzi, D-N.Y., and Laura Gillen, D-N.Y., are outspoken about Mamdani and trying to build a firewall between him and their candidacies for re-election in 2026.

There’s fear Mamdani could jerk the party to the left.

“He’s not even a Democrat,” bemoaned Sen. John Fetterman, D-Penn., about Mamdani. “He provided an opportunity for the GOP to brand our party.”

SENATE REPUBLICANS ADVANCE $9B SPENDING CUT BILL DESPITE DEMOCRATIC OPPOSITION

And Republicans are doing just that.

“He’s a legit communist,” proclaimed Sen. Eric Schmitt, R-Mo. “I think candidates like Mamdani could continue to push them further left.”

“It would be a gift to the Republican Party,” said Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., about Mamdani. “Every person had a kid in class growing up who ate paste. I think the potential new mayor of New York is going to be that kid and Democrats don’t know what to do.”

In college, Mamdani supported an anti-Israel boycott. And during the pandemic, Mamdani pushed the seizure of luxury condos by the government to house the homeless.

Republicans hope Mamdani molds the perceptions of voters.

“I’m just going to let him speak,” declared Kennedy about Mamdani. “I mean you never interfere with your opponent when he’s kicking his own ass.”

But some Democrats are skeptical that Mamdani’s success echoes elsewhere as we barrel toward the midterms.

“What happens in New York is not what’s going to happen in Vermont or Colorado or Texas. That’s going to be a local race,” said Sen. Peter Welch, D-Vt.

Mamdani is suggesting Democratic unity.

“The conversations I’ve had with (New York) Governor (Kathy) Hochul (D) and (House Minority Leader Hakeem) Jeffries, D-N.Y., and Sen. (Chuck) Schumer, D-N.Y.), have been productive,” said Mamdani.

But Hochul has yet to endorse Mamdani. The same with Jeffries and Schumer. Jeffries plans to huddle with Mamdani on Friday. Schumer says he spoke by phone Monday night with Mamdani and will visit with him “in New York.”

However, Congressional Hispanic Caucus Chairman Rep. Adriano Espaillat, D-N.Y., just endorsed Mamdani.

“We will come together and we, as good Democrats, we will work out our differences,” said Espaillat.

But Mike Lawler believes top New York Democrats will eventually back Mamdani. He says they’ll have no choice.

REPUBLICANS RELENTLESSLY USE MAMDANI AS SOCIALIST CUDGEL TO BASH VULNERABLE DEMOCRATS

“They’re all petrified that if they don’t get on board with the radical socialist who is now the titular head of their party that they’re going to face primaries,” said Lawler.

Mamdani allies are threatening primary challenges against five New York House Democrats – including Jeffries.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., is a big supporter of Mamdani and is bringing him to Washington to meet with other Democrats.

“I think a lot of people just need to get to know folks before they issue an endorsement. I hope that this conversation can be constructive to bring the party together and rally behind our nominee,” said Ocasio-Cortez about the breakfast meeting.

But Republicans continued to have a field day associating Mamdani with other Democrats. Especially drawing together Mamdani and Ocasio-Cortez.

“Who you dine with says a lot about you as an individual. I think it’s two peas in a pod. Two socialists who want to change America for the worse,” said Rep. Mark Alford, R-Mo.

“It reinforces how far left Democrats have gone and the radical elements of the party are taking over in the Democratic Party,” said Rep. John Moolenaar, R-Mich.

But some Democrats – who aren’t from New York – are more than happy to visit with Mamdani.

“What Mamdani has shown us, a lot of the ways in which we talk about the cost of living. And it’s the same thing that (President) Donald Trump talked about,” said Rep. Mark Takano, D-Calif., the top Democrat on the House Veterans’ Affairs Committee.

Rep. Jared Moskowitz, D-Fla., said he had “vast disagreements” with Mamdani and called him a “socialist.” But Moskowitz said Mamdani’s success offered something Democrats should ponder.

“He’s had a very good online campaign. So, I’m going to go and listen,” said Moskowitz. “Every district is different. Some of the things that he talks about in the City of New York is not going to work in Boca Raton. Okay. But as far as how you do a digital campaign, I think there’s something to learn from.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

But to Republicans, listening to Mamdani is the same as cozying up to him. And Republicans will likely appropriate anything Mamdani does and project it onto Democrats nationwide.

Unlike in baseball, Democrats can’t trade Mamdani now. They can’t bench him. He’s in their lineup – whether they like it or not.