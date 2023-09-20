Hal Rafter (D) flipped a swing seat in a special election for the New Hampshire state House, WMUR reports.
The upset puts Democrats just one seat away from erasing the GOP’s majority in the chamber.
Hal Rafter (D) flipped a swing seat in a special election for the New Hampshire state House, WMUR reports.
The upset puts Democrats just one seat away from erasing the GOP’s majority in the chamber.
Democrats sounded the alarm after...Read more
Todayheadline the independent news and topics discovery
A home-grown and independent news and topic aggregation . displays breaking news linking to news websites all around the world.
© 2023 All rights are reserved Today headline